On 8 February 2023, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 769. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).





The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 2.4 billion with an intention to go up to a total of DKK 5.0 billion during the next 12 months, depending on how the macroeconomic climate develops throughout the year.

The programme commenced on 8 February 2023, cf. Company Announcement no. 769, and will conclude no later than 2 February 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 0 0 08 February 2023 45,000 639.48 28,776,452 09 February 2023 42,000 654.93 27,507,060 10 February 2023 53,000 629.76 33,377,243 Accumulated under the programme 140,000 89,660,755

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 6,944,888 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.3% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

