Immunoassays: Technologies and Global Markets

The report reviews each type of immunoassay and reviews technologies associated with immunoassays and equipment. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants and investigates patents in the immunoassays market.



The global market for immunoassays is divided into categories by immunoassay type and by application as follows.



By product:

Enzyme immunoassays.

Fluorescent immunoassays.

Radioimmunoassays.

Chemiluminescent immunoassays.

Lateral flow immunoassays and multiplex immunoassays.

By application:



Diabetes.

Drug screening.

Infectious diseases.

Cancer.

Cardiology.

Reproductive.

Other immunoassays.

Each area is covered in detail, identifying current products in the market in the base year 2021, measuring current market size and identifying current and potential market drivers, forecasting for 2027, assessing current and potential competitors, and identifying current competitor market shares for the base year of 2021.



Report Includes:

- 124 data tables and 4 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for immunoassays and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global immunoassays market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application, and region

- Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors affecting the market for immunoassays as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

- Insight into prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments; along with the recent breakthrough innovations, clinical trials, and value chain analyses

- Assessment of the recent industry structure for microbiome therapeutics, ongoing research (R&D) activities, analysis of the competitive environment, and COVID-19 impact on the biotech industry

- Review of the patents and patent applications on immunoassays testing and applications

- Competitive landscape of this market featuring leading biopharmaceutical companies, their product portfolios, financial performances, and market share analysis based on recent segmental revenues

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific



Summary:

The global immunoassays market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to reach $REDACTED by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% over the forecast period.



Growth factors include rising incidence of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases such as influenza, HIV and tuberculosis. Other factors include increasing adoption and use of immunoassays in oncology due to test specificity, and a growing trend in application of immunoassay products in drug discovery and development, basic research, and environmental testing such as detecting food and water contamination.



In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary cessation of routine diagnostic procedures, including immunoassay testing, in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers worldwide. However, these procedures largely resumed in the second half of 2021, which is driving growth in the global market for immunoassays.



In 2021, the lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA) / multiplex immunoassays (MIA) segment held the largest share of the global market for immunoassays with REDACTED%, followed by chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIA) at REDACTED%, fluorescent immunoassays (FIA) at REDACTED%, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) at REDACTED%, and radioimmunoassays (RIA) at REDACTED%.

