Bridgeline to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



On that day, Ari Kahn, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Windhausen, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.





The details and registration link for the conference call and replay are as follows:

What: Bridgeline Digital First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI26a20973da0b419bb35d02dfa5450275

Participants can register for the conference call using the URL above. Registration in advance of the call is recommended. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rate, and average order value through its suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

