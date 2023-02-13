Panbela Announces Closing of Approximately $15 Million Public Offering, and Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), (“Panbela”), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today announced that, primarily as a result of the January 30, 2023 closing of its public offering of approximately $15 million of common stock and warrants, Panbela has regained compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).



Panbela Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Nasdaq has issued notice that Panbela has regained compliance for continued listing of its common stock. On February 9, 2023, Panbela received a letter from Nasdaq confirming that Panbela has cured the previously identified minimum bid price and stockholders’ equity deficiencies under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b)(1), respectively, and that Panbela is in compliance with all applicable listing standards. Panbela’s previously scheduled delisting determination appeal hearing has been canceled, and its common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

Panbela Closes $15 million Public Offering

On January 30, 2023, Panbela closed its previously announced public offering consisting of (i) 6,675,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 13,350,000 shares of its common stock (the “Public Warrants”) at a purchase price of $2.25 per share and associated Public Warrants (or $2.249 per pre-funded warrant and associated Public Warrants). All of the pre-funded warrants have been exercised. The Public Warrants have a cash exercise price of $2.75 per share of common stock, were exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Public Warrants also contain cashless exercise provisions, subject to certain conditions.

Roth Capital Partners acted as lead placement agent and Maxim Group LLC acted as co-placement agent of the offering.

Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, were approximately $15.0 million. Panbela intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continued clinical development of its product candidates ivospemin (SBP-101) and eflornithine (CPP-1X), working capital, business development and other general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-268854), as amended, that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on January 25, 2023, and a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-269421) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) with the SEC on January 26, 2023. The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660 or by email at rothecm@roth.com.

About Panbela’s Pipeline

The pipeline consists of assets currently in clinical trials with an initial focus on familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention and ovarian cancer. The combined development programs have a steady cadence of catalysts with programs ranging from pre-clinical to registration studies.

Ivospemin (SBP-101)

Ivospemin is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. It has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating a median overall survival (OS) of 14.6 months and an objective response rate (ORR) of 48%, both exceeding what is typical for the standard of care of gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel suggesting potential complementary activity with the existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, ivospemin has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the previous Panbela-sponsored clinical trials provide support for continued evaluation of ivospemin in the ASPIRE trial. For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03412799.

Flynpovi ™

Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac with a dual mechanism inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increase polyamine export and catabolism. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with sporadic large bowel polyps, the combination prevented > 90% subsequent pre-cancerous sporadic adenomas versus placebo. Focusing on FAP patients with lower gastrointestinal tract anatomy in the recent Phase 3 trial comparing Flynpovi to single agent eflornithine and single agent sulindac, FAP patients with lower GI anatomy (patients with an intact colon, retained rectum or surgical pouch), Flynpovi showed statistically significant benefit compared to both single agents (p≤0.02) in delaying surgical events in the lower GI for up to four years. The safety profile for Flynpovi did not significantly differ from the single agents and supports the continued evaluation of Flynpovi for FAP.

CPP-1X

CPP-1X (eflornithine) is being developed as a single agent tablet or high dose power sachet for several indications including prevention of gastric cancer, treatment of neuroblastoma and recent onset Type 1 diabetes. Preclinical studies as well as Phase 1 or Phase 2 investigator-initiated trials suggest that CPP-1X treatment may be well-tolerated and has potential activity.

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. Panbela’s lead assets are Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com. Panbela’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “PBLA”.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “feel,” “focus,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “scheduled,” and “will.” Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding uses of proceeds and continued listing. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that should be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) our ability to obtain additional funding to execute our business and clinical development plans; (ii) progress and success of our clinical development program; (iii) the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our clinical trials; (iv) our ability to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of our product candidates: ivospemin (SBP-101) and eflornithine (CPP-1X); (v) our reliance on a third party for the execution of the registration trial for our product candidate Flynpovi; (vi) our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, SBP-101 and CPP-1X in the United States, the European Union or other international markets; (vii) the market acceptance and level of future sales of our product candidates, SBP-101 and CPP-1X; (viii) the cost and delays in product development that may result from changes in regulatory oversight applicable to our product candidates, SBP-101 and CPP-1X; (ix) the rate of progress in establishing reimbursement arrangements with third-party payors; (x) the effect of competing technological and market developments; (xi) the costs involved in filing and prosecuting patent applications and enforcing or defending patent claims; (xii) our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on a national securities exchange; and (xiii) such other factors as discussed in Part I, Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any additional risks presented in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or reasons why actual results would differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







