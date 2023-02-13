Dental Implant Motors Market to Reach US$ 230.8 Million by 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Advancements in dental technology have created significant opportunities for players in the Dental Implant Motors Market. The increase in demand for dental implants and the rise in the prevalence of oral health issues contribute to the growth of the dental implant motors market. According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global dental implant motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



The global dental implant motors market was valued at US$ 164.9 Mn in 2021. Rising awareness about the importance of oral health and the increase in the adoption of advanced dental technologies have driven the demand for dental implant motors. These motors are used in dental implant procedures to ensure precise and efficient placement of dental implants.

Dental Implant Motors Market: Key Findings of Report

Increas e in Market Demand for Dental Implants : Growth in demand for dental implants, which are used to replace missing teeth, is a major driver of the dental implant motors market. Dental implants provide a more permanent and functional solution compared to traditional tooth replacement options, such as dentures. This is propelling the demand for dental implants, which in turn is fueling the dental implant motors market.

: Growth in demand for dental implants, which are used to replace missing teeth, is a major driver of the dental implant motors market. Dental implants provide a more permanent and functional solution compared to traditional tooth replacement options, such as dentures. This is propelling the demand for dental implants, which in turn is fueling the dental implant motors market. Adoption of Advanced Dental Technologies : Increase in the adoption of advanced dental technologies is augmenting the global market. Dental implant motors, which offer precise and efficient placement of dental implants, are becoming increasingly popular among dental professionals. These motors are equipped with features such as torque control and high-speed operation, which improve the accuracy and speed of dental implant procedures.

: Increase in the adoption of advanced dental technologies is augmenting the global market. Dental implant motors, which offer precise and efficient placement of dental implants, are becoming increasingly popular among dental professionals. These motors are equipped with features such as torque control and high-speed operation, which improve the accuracy and speed of dental implant procedures. A surge in the Prevalence of Oral Health Issues: Increase in the prevalence of oral health issues, such as tooth loss and gum disease, is bolstering the dental implant motors market. Demand for dental implant motors is expected to increase, as more people seek dental implant procedures to address these issues.



Dental Implant Motors Market: Growth Opportunities

Rise in customer preference for specialized dental health facilities for complex procedures drives dental implant motors market growth

Decrease in demand for traditional removable prosthetics, such as dentures, fuels the market development

Surge in awareness about importance of oral health and propels the dental implant motors market



Dental Implant Motors Market: Key Players

Leading companies offering dental implant motors in the global market are

Aseptico,

W&H,

ACTEON,

Nuoxen Medical Technology,

Zimmer Biomet,

KaVo Dental,

Dentsply Sirona,

Bien-Air Medical Technologies, and Foshan Venton Dental Co.

These companies are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets and introducing new and innovative products to increase their market share.

The dental implant motors market is highly competitive, with the presence of a large number of players offering a range of products. Market players are focusing on product development and expansion into new markets to stay competitive.

Dental Implant Motors Market: Regional Growth Assessment

North America is expected to dominate the market in coming years, due to the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the growing demand for dental implants in the region. Based on a study by the American Dental Association, the number of dental implant procedures undertaken by regional population exceeds more than 5 Mn per year in the U.S. alone. In Europe, the increase in awareness regarding maintaining proper dental health, and the increase in number of geriatric individuals, are expected to drive the market growth of dental implant motors.

is expected to dominate the market in coming years, due to the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the growing demand for dental implants in the region. Based on a study by the American Dental Association, the number of dental implant procedures undertaken by regional population exceeds more than 5 Mn per year in the U.S. alone. In Europe, the increase in awareness regarding maintaining proper dental health, and the increase in number of geriatric individuals, are expected to drive the market growth of dental implant motors. Asia Pacific is also expected to display significant growth in the dental implant motors market due to the increase in awareness of oral health, expansion of regional economies such as Thailand, South Korea, and India, and the rise in number of patients that require dental implant procedures in the region. Furthermore, the presence of leading dental equipment and solutions manufacturers in the region and the rise in prevalence of oral health issues are expected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific.

Dental Implant Motors Market: Segmentation

Dental Implant Motors Market, by Application

Implant Placement

Restoration

Implant Removal



Dental Implant Motors Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Implant Motors Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



