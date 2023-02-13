New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Waste Management Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815363/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are presented for each component type, process type, waste type, method, application, industry and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for food waste management.It explains the major market drivers of the global market for food waste management, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the food waste management market.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the food waste management industry globally.



Report Includes:

- 105 data tables and 59 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for food waste management

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for food waste management systems, opportunities and gaps estimating the demand, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the progress of this market

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global food waste management market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by offering, process, type of waste, method, application, industry, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) about the major market dynamics (DROs), industry specific regulations, technology advancements, value chain analysis, and competitive environment of the leading global players

- Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, the Middle East, and Africa

- Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter’s Five Forces model and PESTLE analysis of the food waste management industry considering both micro and macro- environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

- Review of the recently granted patents and patent applications on food waste management technologies, and new developments within the field

- Updated information on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global food waste management market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the vendor landscape based on their recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Biffa Group Ltd., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Ecofast Italia s.r.l., Suez SA, and Quest Management Group LLC



Summary:

The share of global food that is thrown away has risen significantly over the years.Reduction and effective management of food waste have become a pivotal challenge for industries and communities alike.



According to a study conducted by the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), global food waste is estimated to be around REDACTED per year, equivalent to about a third of the overall food production intended for the human consumption. The rising food losses and waste are expected to have detrimental environmental and economic impacts on society.



Due to the increasing world population, food wastage is becoming a serious issue around the world.The expanding growth in the amount of food waste will have serious adverse effects on society, such as health risks, environmental pollution and scarcity of landfills.



There is a consistently growing need to create appropriate, environmentally sustainable solutions to manage the increasing amount of food waste. Among the solutions, the anaerobic digestion process is one of the most promising and environmentally friendly solutions, as it can help in food waste management, nutrient recovery and energy production, the last of which can also help meet ever-increasing global energy demands

