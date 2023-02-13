NurExone Biologic Inc. Emerges as a Promising Investment Opportunity in Biotechnology

TORONTO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (NRX.V), a Toronto-listed biopharmaceutical company, is developing ExoPTEN, a proprietary platform for producing and loading exosomes with pharmaceutical cargo targeting spinal cord injuries (SCI) intranasally.



NurExone has established itself as a unique company by possessing both a product in development, ExoPTEN, and an advanced platform for the production and loading of exosomes.

This combination aims to position the company ahead of its competitors in terms of effectiveness and efficiency.

Exosomes are nanocarriers with the unique ability to carry "cargo" to target specific cells and inflamed tissue, while navigating extracellular spaces and penetrating cell membranes. Exosomes loaded with therapeutic pharmaceutical cargo (ExoTherapy) are a highly promising drug delivery platform.

ExoPTEN, minimally invasive therapy for spinal cord injuries

ExoPTEN, the company's flagship product, is being developed to be a minimally invasive ExoTherapy for spinal cord injuries (SCI), yielding neuron regeneration and rewiring in traumatically damaged spinal cords. It has shown promising results in laboratory studies for reversing paralysis in rats.

NurExone’s innovative and proprietary technology has been in development in the Technion, Haifa and Tel Aviv University, two of the most prominent research institutes in Israel for over ten years.

With a global market that is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2027 divided between $2.9bn for acute SCI and $2.3bn for Exosome based technology (Diagnostic and Therapeutic) and the lack of comparable therapies currently available, NurExone's ExoTherapy platform has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and change the game for SCI treatment. The company is committed to working first with the spinal cord injury community, to bring this groundbreaking technology to those who need it most.

The company recently received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its U.S. Patent Application NO. 17/042,441, which covers and protects its ExoPTEN technology, drug composition, and methods for non-invasive intranasal administration of exosome-based treatment. This solidifies the company’s intellectual property portfolio and positions it to be at the forefront of this exciting field.

NurExone’s management team, led by CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel, is composed of experienced professionals, with a track record of success in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, its scientific advisory board includes leading experts in the fields of drug delivery and CNS therapeutics.

“We believe that our biologically-guided exosome technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the field of spinal cord injury treatment,” explained Shaltiel.

The company is currently working with a team of world-class experts in the field, including Dr. Lyora Aharonov, an expert in biological research who serves as the R&D Director, and an advisory board of scientists led by Prof. Shulamit Levenberg, who has received several prizes, including the Krill Prize for excellence in scientific research, and Dr. Nahshon Knoller, head of the neurosurgery department in the largest hospital in Israel, who led their clinical SCI studies.

“At NurExone, our vision is to revolutionize recovery from trauma-induced central nervous system damage, by the regeneration and ‘rewiring’ of neurons, and to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from these injuries. We are driven by a passion to make a meaningful impact on the world and are dedicated to bringing our cutting-edge technology to patients in need,” Shaltiel added.

