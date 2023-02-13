New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03322944/?utm_source=GNW

The market has been fueled by favorable reimbursement of ocular devices and surgery in the U.S. and more excellent healthcare insurance coverage in Europe. Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have improved the safety and efficacy of routine procedures, enhanced surgical outcomes, and reduced perioperative morbidity.



The current report provides detailed information about the ophthalmic devices-global market.This report highlights this medical equipment’s current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the market’s drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Revenues are broken down by region, type, and application.For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, and 2021 (as the base year), 2022, and a forecast for 2027.



The report also covers market share for major market players.It includes the company profiles of the major players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products.



It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



This report on ophthalmic devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments.The report analyzes the market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world.



Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments in ophthalmic and surgical devices that help to improve diagnosis and enhance the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, and refractory and retinal disorders.



Summary:

In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.



The global market for ophthalmology devices reached $REDACTED billion in 2021.This market is estimated toreach $REDACTED billion in 2027 up from $REDACTED billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027.



The growth is being driven by the launch of new biocompatible materials,improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices. Advancements in cataractand refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety and efficacy of routineprocedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce perioperative morbidity and increase thenumber of patients willing to undergo surgery.



In 2021, North America represented the largest market of ophthalmology device sales, accounting for REDACTED% of global revenues, followed by Asia-Pacific with REDACTED% and Europe with REDACTED%. The global ophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patients with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices. Inaddition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection

and monitoring of ocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcare insurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures inthe United States.



In 2021, the ophthalmology device market was composed of several segments: vision care contact lenses (REDACTED%), intraocular lenses (IOLs) and other cataract surgery products (REDACTED%), diagnostic andimaging devices (REDACTED%) and other surgery devices (REDACTED%). The market is dominated by a few players: EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek,Topcon Corp. and Hoya Vision Care. Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp.,Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, EssilorLuxottica is the dominant player, with its sales accounting for REDACTED% of the

entire market.



The contact lens and eyeglasses market accounts for more than half of global sales, generating $REDACTED billion in 2021.This market is estimated to reach around $REDACTED billion in 2027 from $REDACTED billion in 2021 at a CAGR of REDACTED% for 2022 through 2027.



The market is dominated by Essilor Luxottica. Growth in this market has been driven by the innovations in eyeglasses and biocompatible materials encompassingsilicone hydrogels, hydrogels and newly emerging hybrid materials, all of which are designed to improve contact lens safety and comfort.

