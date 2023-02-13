Gambulls Crypto Casino Builds Up NFT Community in Competitive Space

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gambulls, a crypto casino, is disrupting the industry by leveraging and building a community of fans, using NFTs to introduce a myriad of beneﬁts to players. The casino also creates a unique gambling experience by allowing players to bet with crypto.

Together with a huge collection of gaming providers and services, Gambulls have positioned themselves in a niche industry called "crypto gambling". The market value for online gambling is projected to reach $93 billion by 2023. As such, in a competitive space, even a small market share in this niche is lucrative.

Gambulls expansion with digital collectibles

Gambulls roadmap for the future includes strengthening its position in the industry, while also expanding its user base by introducing NFT digital collectibles on the platform.

In Q1 of 2023, the Gambulls team will unveil their very ﬁrst digital collectibles project. Also known as "non-fungible tokens" (NFT), digital collectibles are media assets whose ownership is recorded on a blockchain. Any holder of the Gambulls NFT will have exclusive gaming privileges at the Gambulls casino. Every NFT has a varying degree of rarity, which also adds to its value. By remaining loyal to Gambulls casino, players who hold Gambulls NFTs can reap far more beneﬁts than regular players.

Gambulls is part of the Jelly eSports ecosystem

In addition to Gambulls NFT, anyone who holds the Jelly eSports Rascals NFT will also beneﬁt from exclusive rewards at Gambulls.

CarlosOMFGTV, one of Gambull's original creators and owner of Jelly eSports, is one of the most successful projects in the NFT space on the Solana blockchain. Owing to his massive fanbase, popularity and vision of being a builder in the space, Carlos has also helped create interest around Gambulls, his latest crypto casino project.

In addition, being part of the extensive Jelly eSports ecosystem, Gambulls have quickly gained popularity with the power of the online community. Users are also invited to join the Rascals community and Gambulls community on Discord for more news and updates.

About Gambulls

Gambulls oﬀers a huge library of games like slots, roulette, live card games, and more from reputable game studios including Pragmatic Plays, Hacksaw Gaming, and Evolution, among others. In the near future, sports betting will be part of the platform's diversiﬁed oﬀering.

Being part of a new wave of online casinos, Gambulls will soon allow new players to buy cryptocurrency on the platform, and use it to place bets. Players with some crypto already on hand can directly use their crypto at Gambulls. The platform accepts popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Gambulls follows regulatory compliance

The team at Gambulls understands that crypto gambling is a unique niche with players from different backgrounds. Not all players come from traditional casinos. Even those who do may not yet understand how to take advantage of crypto technology in casinos.

That's why Gambulls devote time and energy in giving customers all the help and guidance that they need. Excellent customer service makes sure that players feel conﬁdent and informed when placing a bet with their own money.

Players may rest easy knowing that the online casino is subject to stringent regulations since Gambulls is required to attain a gambling license. The company behind Gambulls casino is SG International N.V., while the payment service agent is SG International LP.

SG International N.V., is registered in Dr. M.J. Hugenholtzweg 25 Unit 11, Curacao. It has registration No. 137028, a gaming license No. 8048/ JAZ2015-035 and all rights to operate the gaming software.

SG International LP is registered at 29d Bradshaw Street, Saltcoats, Scotland, United Kingdom with registration No. SL023302 that provides payment services as an agent according to the license agreement concluded between SG International LP and SG International N.V.

