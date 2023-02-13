Oklahoma City Community College Partners with Morris Brown College to Create Pathways for Students

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) recently announced an agreement with Morris Brown College (MBC) of Atlanta, Georgia, to create educational pathways for OCCC students. The agreement allows for the transfer of credits from the diversified studies programs to ensure OCCC students are admitted into Morris Brown College with junior standing.



"Oklahoma City Community College is committed to enhancing the overall educational experience for our students through statewide and nationwide opportunities," said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC. "One way we are fulfilling this commitment is through partnerships with sister institutions here in Oklahoma and beyond. I am delighted that Morris Brown College will become our newest partner. I look forward to working with Morris Brown College to provide opportunities for OCCC students desiring to continue their educational journey by obtaining a four-year degree."



This partnership is the first step in a new initiative developed at Oklahoma City Community College to provide options for students to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions. This will allow students to take full advantage of the credits earned during their two years at OCCC. Under the agreement, Oklahoma City Community College students will have the opportunity to transfer to MBC with junior standing and have access to mentorship programs, internship opportunities, study abroad courses, and life enrichment development initiatives early on to ensure a seamless transition to a four-year institution.



"Morris Brown College is excited to partner with Oklahoma City Community College to provide students with a pathway to a four-year degree," said Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College. "We look forward to welcoming OCCC students to our campus and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed."



The agreement marks an important milestone as this is the first of its kind for Oklahoma City Community College. While the college routinely enters into these types of agreements with Oklahoma institutions, this is the first such agreement with an institution of higher learning outside the state of Oklahoma.



About Oklahoma City Community College

Celebrating 50 years of providing unique educational opportunities for students in 2023, Oklahoma City Community College serves students preparing for college, working toward a degree or certificate, or taking classes for personal enrichment. Approximately 17,000 students take courses offering college credit in more than 60 associate degree or certificate programs that lead to continued education at a four-year institution or entry into the workforce upon graduation. For more information, visit occc.edu.



About Morris Brown College



Morris Brown College was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church. It is a private, coeducational liberal arts college engaged in teaching and public service with a particular focus on leadership, management, entrepreneurship, and technology. The institution is the only college in Georgia founded solely by African American patronage. For more information, visit https://morrisbrown.edu/.