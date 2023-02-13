Global Space Launch Services Market Size Projected to Grow Over USD 42.9 Billion by 2030, at 14.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Space Launch Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and others); By Launch Platform; By Service Type; By Launch Vehicle; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global space launch services market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 42.9 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 12.69 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2022 to 2030”.

What are Space Launch Services? How Big is Space Launch Services Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Space launch services are services undertaken by every space mission to deliver a satellite into space at a specified orbit. These services are chosen based on the requirement of the mission along with the defined budget for conducting the space expedition. These services involve several operations, including launch planning, payload integration, licensing, launch infrastructure, and launch mission.

The rising number of space test missions launched in earth orbits and outer space is expected to drive the space launch services market size. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. Space Force unveiled a mission contract with Firefly Aerospace and Millennium Space to mount the Victus Nox mission. Also, the market is expected to achieve high growth owing to the increasing number of rising number for spaceflights.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Airbus

Antrix Corporation

China Aerospace Science

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman

Rocket Lab

Safran

Space Exploration

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for space launch services from various end-users to push the market growth

One of the key factors fueling the market growth is the rising usage of small satellites for space exploration activities. The escalating number of space programs by key nations is predicted to positively influence the growth of the space launch services market. The demand for space launch services is soaring due to the growing demand for payload launches from various end-users, such as military organizations, space agencies, commercial and government sectors, defense organizations, and private firms. Further, the introduction of regulations and standardization of space travel is predicted to propel the space launch services industry growth.

Recent Trending influencing the market

The rise in technological advancements for launching satellites and payload integration is favoring the industry expansion

Growing investments in new projects by leading government-funded space organizations for developing and improving launching equipment are expected to positively favor space launch services market sales. For instance, in August 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that it awarded five space launch contracts to SpaceX, with a value of USD 1.4 billion.

A surge in technological developments, such as preparing launch and transfer vehicles for delivering satellites and payload integration, are some of the major factors that have led to increased adoption of space launch services is one of the prominent factors supporting the market expansion. For instance, in July 2022, the Space company Ariane Group plans to develop reusable space rockets, which are funded by the European Commission (EC) through its Horizon Europe program.

Segmental Analysis

Satellite segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth

Based on payload, the satellite segment is likely to grow at the fastest rate owing to the growing number of space missions for launching satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbits (GEO) and Low Earth Orbits (LEO). Increasing adoption of small satellites by key players to match the low budget and fulfill applications of observation and enhancement in satellite communication are some of the major factors supporting the segment growth.

Air segment held a considerable space launch services market share in 2021

By launch platform, the air segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the lessen cost of propulsion and higher payload capacity. Also, the air-launch platform has the potential to launch at supersonic speeds while enhancing space travel optimization. Further, technological developments in launching systems to serve the increasing demand for space launch services are predicted to accelerate segment growth.

Regional Analysis

The space launch services market demand in North America is likely to register a significant growth

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant rate. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of commercial launch service providers for fulfilling the increasing demand for space missions is anticipated to propel the regional market growth.

Moreover, Europe is predicted to grow during the foreseen period due to the growing technological advancements in the launch technologies as well as a surging number of new participants in the space launch services market space.

Browse the Detail Report “Space Launch Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and others); By Launch Platform; By Service Type; By Launch Vehicle; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/space-launch-services-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) announced a NASA Launch Services (NLS) II contract for the provision of services to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (NGRST) mission.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the space launch services market report based on payload, launch platform, launch vehicle, end-use, and region:

By Payload Outlook

Satellite

Human Spaceflight

Cargo

Testing Probes

Others

By Launch Platform Outlook

Land

Air

Sea

By Launch Vehicle Outlook

Small

Medium to Heavy

By End User Outlook

Government & Military

Commercial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

