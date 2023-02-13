The Adhesive films market is projected to grow from USD 82.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 116.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% and CAGR of 4.7%

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesive Films Market by Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608421/?utm_source=GNW

between 2022-2027 and 2028-2030 respectively. The restraints related to the use of Adhesive films market is volatility in prices of raw materials needed for Adhesive films.



PP-backed adhesive films segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market.



PP-backed adhesive films comprise polypropylene film face stocks that are derived from petroleum with the use of cost-effective high-yield polyolefin resins.A variety of polypropylene materials such as cast unoriented polypropylene (CPP), not oriented, monoaxially oriented polypropylene (MOPP), and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BoPP) are available.



The most important polyolefin films are CPP and BoPP. Both types have high gloss, exceptional optics, good or excellent heat-sealing performance, better heat resistance than PE, and good moisture barrier properties.



China to gain the maximum market share of Adhesive films in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China is the largest market for adhesive films in the Asia Pacific, with many key market players investing in the country to build new manufacturing facilities and distribution networks as Manufacturing, Electronics, and Telecommunications services are major end-use industries.China exports manufacturing goods which includes iron, steel, aluminum, textiles, cement, chemicals, toys, electronics, rail cars, ships, aircraft, and others.



Factors such as increasing government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash intensive activities are also driving the adhesive films market in the country.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 27%, D Level – 10%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland), and H.B. Fuller Company (US).



