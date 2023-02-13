Smartphone System on Chip (SoC) Market to Cross US$ 2.8 billion in Revenues by 2033 at a robust CAGR of 18.0% — Exclusive Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smartphone System on Chip (SoC) Market is expected to escalate quickly between 2023 and 2033, with a CAGR of 18.0%. From a projected valuation of US$ 542.0 million in 2023, the market is set to reach US$ 2.8 billion in 2033.



One of the key aspects supporting the global market is expansion of investments in 5G technology. Field programmable gate array chipsets have been actively utilized in the early 5G network rollouts.

Due to its flexible design and programmability, it is an integrated circuit that was widely employed in early commercial 5G products. It would aid in boosting smartphone system on chip sales throughout the globe.

Due to continued technology improvements, several sectors in China are adopting automation and digitization. Hence, it is enabling important companies to penetrate new markets.

As 5G's adoption rate increases in China, demand for 5G-capable smartphones has surged even more. Sales of smartphone system on chip (SoC) are projected to escalate across the nation as a result of the aforementioned factors.

Key Takeaways from the Smartphone System on Chip (SoC) Market Study:

The USA smartphone system on chip (SoC) industry is estimated to reach a valuation of around US$ 910.0 million in 2033.

By operating system, the android segment is set to dominate the global smartphone system on chip (SoC) industry and exhibit 17.6% CAGR by 2033.

CAGR by 2033. Based on core type, the octa-core segment is anticipated to lead the global smartphone system on chip (SoC) industry and exhibit 17.8% CAGR by 2033.

CAGR by 2033. China smartphone system on chip (SoC) market is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. South Korea smartphone system on chip (SoC) industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 115.4 million by 2033.

“Sales in the market are undoubtedly going to be pushed by ongoing global expansion of the gaming sector brought on by soaring demand for high-end games. It has increased the desire for new smartphones with top-notch graphics cards and extremely fast processors,” says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

Apple

Qualcomm

Allwinner Technology

Actions Semiconductor Ltd.

Huawei

Samsung

Intel

NXP Semiconductors

MediaTek

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

The involvement of both local and international enterprises has resulted in a highly fragmented global market. Leading players are employing a variety of tactics including acquisitions, mergers, agreements, and new product releases to increase their market share.

For instance,

In November 2022, Qualcomm declared that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will change smartphones and enable amazing experiences. It supports INT 4, offers rapid language processing, and multilingual translation. Only to provide gamers with champion-level performance when playing games on smartphones, the Snapdragon elite feature was created. It has a Wi-Fi 7 system on chip with a high band multilink and a 5G artificial intelligence processor.

Qualcomm declared that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will change smartphones and enable amazing experiences. It supports INT 4, offers rapid language processing, and multilingual translation. Only to provide gamers with champion-level performance when playing games on smartphones, the Snapdragon elite feature was created. It has a Wi-Fi 7 system on chip with a high band multilink and a 5G artificial intelligence processor. In September 2022, a super computer-family called Snapdragon Ride Flex system on chip was introduced by Qualcomm. The auto industry is anticipated to employ this chip. These technologies are anticipated to be used in digital cockpits, computer vision applications, and autonomous vehicles.

Get More Valuable Insights into Smartphone System on Chip (SoC) Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the smartphone system on chip (SoC) market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the smartphone system on chip (SoC) market

based on core type (dual core, quad core, octa core),

(dual core, quad core, octa core), based on operating system (android, iOS, windows),

(android, iOS, windows), based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

