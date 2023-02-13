New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiological Testing of Water Market by Pathogen type, Type, Water Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970262/?utm_source=GNW

Most deaths globally are caused by water-borne illnesses, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries. It is possible to prevent many of these diseases with one simple action, by testing the water and ensuring its quality and suitability for human consumption. The analysis of harmful biological organisms, elements, and compounds in the water is aided by the microbiological testing of the water.



The Industrial water, by water type is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Microbiological testing of water market throughout the forecasted period



Due to the high-water usage in the industrial sector and the presence of adequate regulations to support such testing, the industrial water segment dominated the global market for microbiological testing of water.



The Pharmaceutical segment by industry is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Microbiological testing of water market

The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to fuel the development of the global microbiological testing of water market.Purified water and water for injections (WFI) are the two primary types of water that are used by the pharmaceutical industry.



Both types of water need to be assessed for bioburden, and WFI also must be tested for bacterial endotoxins.



North America expected to account for largest market share in Microbiological testing of water market

North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water and is expected to grow steadily due to the stringent food norms and strict legislation for the industrial usage of water. With the increasing number of FDA regulations governing the safety & quality of drinking water, there is a surge in the demand for microbial water testing solutions



