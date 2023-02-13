Data Pipeline Tools Market is Expected to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data pipeline tools market generated $6.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $35.6 Billion CAGR 18.2% No. of Pages in Report 152 Segments Covered Product Type, Deployment Mode, Application Area, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for real time data analytics Rise in demand for cloud data storage Growing need for data protection facilities Opportunities Adoption of machine learning (ML) and big data analytics tools Rise in application of data pipeline tools to advance sales & marketing use cases Restraints Difficulties in the process and data corruption threats

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the data pipeline tools market. The market expanded due to the rise in the adoption of technologies such as machine learning and the internet of things.

In addition, data pipeline tools gained popularity since cases of data corruption increased globally. The data generated increased exponentially over the past few years, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak. Hence, data pipeline tools were used to secure the data flow and lower the danger of data corruption.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global data pipeline tools market based on product type, deployment mode, application area, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product type, the ELT data pipeline segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global data pipeline tools market and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the batch data pipeline, ETL data pipeline, streaming data pipeline, and others segments.

In terms of deployment mode, the cloud based segment captured the largest market share of nearly four-fifths of the global data pipeline tools market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 18.67% through 2031. The report also studies the on premises segment.

In terms of application area, the real time analytics segment captured the largest market share of two-fifths of the global data pipeline tools market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 20.73% through 2031. The report also studies the big data analytics, customer relationship management, sales and marketing management, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data pipeline tools market and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.51% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global data pipeline tools market analyzed in the research include Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Inc., Software AG, Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Oracle Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Precisely Holdings, LLC, and SAP SE.

The report analyzes these key players of the global data pipeline tools market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

