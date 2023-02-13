The Full-body Scanners Market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 302 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5%

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Full-Body Scanners Market by End Use, Technology, Type, Detection Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941014/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period.

Increasing technological developments are driving demand across all security systems across applications.The developments in adopting mega trend solutions like Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics are driving developments in creating more advanced full-body scanner solutions.



Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics solutions are used to easily identify concealed objects and provide easy judgement to security personnel.



Hardware Segment expected to have larger market share during the forecast period

By component, the hardware segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period.In the manufacturing of the full-body scanner the hardware system holds a larger percentage of the production costs.



Hardware includes the radiation emitter, the display, and the electrical solutions that support the equipment.These components cost more than the software of the equipment.



Hence the hardware segment holds the larger market share.



Automatic segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on component, automatic segment is witnessing highest growth across the forecast period.Automatic full-body scanners provide easy scanning and hassle-free screening of the people.



Automatic systems also provide less wait time during rush hours.Fast paced facilities like airports and railways & metros require the passenger to be processed fast and hassle free hence solutions that take less time are preferred.



These are the reason automatic systems are preferred.



Break-up of profile of primary participants in the Full-body scanners market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America– 5%, and RoW – 5%

Major players operating in the Full-body scanners market include Smiths Detection (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (Scotland), LINEV Systems (UK), OD Security (Netherlands), and Tek84 Inc. (US) among others. These key players offer Full-body scanner and services to different key stakeholders.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Full-body scanners market on the basis of Full-body scanners market End Use (Transportation, Critical infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, Millimeter Wave), Type (Single View, Dual view, 3D View), Detection (Manual, Automatic), Component (Hardware, Software), and Region.These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Full-body scanners market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the Full-body scanners market.



In addition, the startups in Full-body scanners market ecosystem are covered in this report to provide usable insights and developments happening in the emerging market of Full-body scanner.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Full-body scanners market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Full-body scanners market offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches, contracts, agreements, and expansion plans in the Full-body scanners market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the Full-body scanners market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Full-body scanners market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Full-body scanners market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________