Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global wind turbine composites market report include Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Composites Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The increased demand from the wind energy sector, the surge in the demand for lightweight materials with high efficiency, competitive pricing, energy security, and price stability are expected to accelerate the growth of the wind turbine composites industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the blades segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global wind turbine composites market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/wind-turbine-composites-market-3934

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Epoxy
  • Vinyl Ester
  • Polyester
  • Polyurethane

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Glass
  • Carbon

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vacuum Injection Molding
  • Prepreg
  • Hand Lay-up

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Blades
  • Nacelles
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 
                    

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Wind Turbine Composites Market
                            
                            
                                Wind Turbine Composites
                            
                            
                                Wind Turbine Blades Market
                            
                            
                                Wind Turbine Nacelle Market
                            
                            
                                Wind Turbines
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data