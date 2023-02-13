Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Composites Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The increased demand from the wind energy sector, the surge in the demand for lightweight materials with high efficiency, competitive pricing, energy security, and price stability are expected to accelerate the growth of the wind turbine composites industry.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the blades segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028

As per the resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global wind turbine composites market





Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

Polyurethane

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Glass

Carbon

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vacuum Injection Molding

Prepreg

Hand Lay-up



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Blades

Nacelles

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





