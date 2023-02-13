Global Wind Turbine Composites Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Composites Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The increased demand from the wind energy sector, the surge in the demand for lightweight materials with high efficiency, competitive pricing, energy security, and price stability are expected to accelerate the growth of the wind turbine composites industry.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the blades segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the resin type, the epoxy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine composites market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Exel Composites, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Siemens AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and PI Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global wind turbine composites market
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Epoxy
- Vinyl Ester
- Polyester
- Polyurethane
Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Glass
- Carbon
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Vacuum Injection Molding
- Prepreg
- Hand Lay-up
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Blades
- Nacelles
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
