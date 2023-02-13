Taylor Hospitality Announces Executive Chef Anthony Eads for The Hermitage Inn and Taphouse

West Virginia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality is pleased to welcome Anthony Eads as Executive Chef of The Hermitage Inn and Taphouse in Petersburg, West Virginia which is set to open at the end of this month. Taylor Hospitality began managing the property in January 2022.

Eads will be responsible for overseeing the menus and staff of The Taphouse, in addition to in-room dining and banquet operations. Anthony has an extensive background in the culinary world. Prior to joining The Hermitage Inn and Taphouse, he most recently acted as Executive Chef at the Juniper Lounge in Lexington, Virginia. Originally from South Seattle, Washington, Eads has over 27 years of experience in private club foodservice and fine dining. Eads is married to Christina Eads, General Manager of the lodging portion of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse.

“We are excited to have Chef Anthony move to Petersburg and open up the Taphouse for us! Chef Anthony has been with Taylor Hospitality for several years, and he consistently delivers great food. We are extremely confident that not only the town but also all our Inn guests will thoroughly enjoy his creativity and culinary talent” said Sean Taylor, CEO of Taylor Hospitality.

“We are very thrilled to announce Mr. Anthony Eads as our executive Chef at the new Hermitage Inn and Taphouse,” stated Jason Kaposy, owner of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse. “Anthony has a vast background in designing menus that keep people coming back for more. His attention to detail is evident with every taste. He will delight young and old with his creativity, passion, and presentation.”

Carla Kaposy, also owner of the Hermitage Inn and Taphouse, said, “I could tell right away that Anthony is a great chef that will offer something special to each one of our guests.”

Citing his ancestry as one of his main inspirations, Chef Anthony brings an Italian heritage and farm-to-table culinary philosophy to the hotel with a simple style of cooking that lets the food’s true flavors shine.

“I am thrilled to be taking the lead at this historic hotel and restaurant,” said Anthony. “I am looking forward to working with Jason and Carla Kaposy and contributing to the revitalization of downtown Petersburg and The Hermitage.”

In the heart of downtown Petersburg, The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse offers comfortable stays, Appalachian cuisine, and a robust selection of spirits and West Virginia beer. The Hermitage is one of the oldest properties in the area and has been transformed into a stunning boutique hotel with an elegant atmosphere and outdoor dining on the patio.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information about The Hermitage Inn & Taphouse visit https://hermitageinnwv.com

Attachments