RosmanSearch Featured in National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR) and Modern Healthcare's List of Largest Physician Recruiting Companies

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosmanSearch, a specialized physician recruiting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR) and Modern Healthcare's list of the 19 largest physician recruiting companies. The list highlights the most influential and innovative companies in the physician recruiting industry.

"At RosmanSearch, we understand the importance of matching hospitals and practices with the right physicians for their needs," explained RosmanSearch President, Beth Dery. "Our dedicated teams of experienced recruiters work closely with each client to understand their unique requirements so we can help them find the best candidate for their program." RosmanSearch uses a data-driven methodology to provide a seamless, efficient, and effective recruitment process for both employers and job seekers.

About RosmanSearch:

RosmanSearch strives to ensure that qualified candidates are matched with the best available opportunities in the healthcare industry. The company has successfully placed over 1,000 physicians in top-tier facilities within the United States. The RosmanSearch team specializes in recruiting some of the most in-demand specialties including neurology, neurosurgery, urology, and gastroenterology.

