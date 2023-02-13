Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 13th February 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 7th FEBRUARY 2023 TO 10th FEBRUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 09/02/2023 1 139 11.97 13 640 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 10/02/2023 261 11.95 3 120 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 400 - 16 760 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

