Goal Acquisitions Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval to Extend Period to Consummate the Proposed Business Combination with Digital Virgo

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: PUCK) (“Goal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that on February 7, 2023 its shareholders approved an extension to extend the period of time to consummate an initial business combination to March 18, 2023, subject to extension by the Board of Directors for up to five additional thirty-day periods. More than 89% of shareholders voted in favor of the extension, 9,546,357 public shares remain outstanding, and Goal expects to have approximately $97,029,243 remaining in the trust account.



As previously announced on November 17, 2022 and described in greater detail in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Goal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2022, Goal and Digital Virgo Group (“Digital Virgo”), a global leader providing access to mobile content, entertainment, and commerce payable on a phone bill, that is building a one destination hub enabling users to access the services and products they want with just a mobile device—no credit card or bank account needed, using carrier billing solutions or alternative payment methods, entered into a business combination agreement. The business combination agreement was amended and restated as of February 8, 2023 (the “Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement”) as described in greater detail in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023.

Upon closing of the business combination, Digital Virgo is expected to be the publicly traded entity for the combined company. Closing is conditioned upon, among other things, regulatory and shareholder approval.

About Digital Virgo

Digital Virgo enables worldwide access to mobile content, entertainment, and commerce—all payable on a phone bill using carrier billing solutions, or alternative payment methods. Offering a global hub that connects merchants with telecom operators, Digital Virgo facilitates the deployment, integration, and optimization of mobile payment and distribution solutions to give end users a secure and frictionless experience. Operating in 40+ countries and with more than 2 billion connected users, Digital Virgo’s global network of local offices allows the company to roll out scalable and sustainable mobile experiences worldwide. For more information, visit digitalvirgo.com .

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more business entities. For more information visit www.goalacquisitions.com .

