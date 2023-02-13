Frontegg to Present at Upcoming DeveloperWeek 2023 Conference & Expo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontegg , the leading user management platform for B2B apps, today announced its presence at the DeveloperWeek 2023 Conference & Expo. DeveloperWeek is the world’s largest developer and engineering expo and will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area on Feb. 15-17 and virtually on Feb. 21-23. Frontegg is a sponsor of the event and will present on security pitfalls caused by unaware javascript coding.



What: DeveloperWeek 2023 Conference & Expo

Who: Taylor Krusen, senior developer relations engineer at Frontegg, will deliver a presentation titled “Top 10 Security Pitfalls Caused by Unaware Javascript Coding .”

When: Feb. 15-17, 2023 in San Francisco and Feb. 21-23 virtually

Where: Oakland Convention Center, 550 10th St, Oakland, CA 94607, United States

Event details: Over six thousand developer professionals representing 110 countries from key industries, including SaaS, finance, technology and entertainment, will attend the DeveloperWeek 2023 Conference & Expo. This year, DeveloperWeek will include an expanded DevExec World, featuring two days of roundtable talks, educational talks, and networking events for engineering managers, tech executives, and lead developers. Additionally, DeveloperWeek will be co-located with ProductWorld and CloudWorld.

About Frontegg

Frontegg enables B2B SaaS applications to securely manage customer identity at scale via its advanced, self-served User Management platform. Built on the idea that brands should focus on building their core value, Frontegg offers a variety of tools that seamlessly integrate into any SaaS product, helping development teams to work faster and more efficiently towards their goal. Founded in 2019 by Sagi Rodin (CEO) and Aviad Mizrachi (CTO), Frontegg has since raised $70M from top-tier global VCs and serves as the user management infrastructure for leading B2B SaaS companies around the globe, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 100 companies.



