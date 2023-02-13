QWIN Introduces A Wide Range Of Delta 9 Products In Its Online Store, Including Cookies, Taffies, Syrups, And Gummies

Westminster, California, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



QWIN is a US-based company offering a wide selection of CBD and THC products, such as edibles, syrups, disposable pens, and concentrates that contain various types of THC or THC mixes, including Delta 9, Delta 8, THC-O and CBD.

The company has now introduced a new range of Delta 9 THC products in its online store, such as cookies, taffies, syrups, and gummies, that are considered federally compliant as they contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC by dry weight as required by US law.

Delta 9 THC is a compound found naturally in the hemp and marijuana or simply a “cannabinoid.” Delta 9 THC is a molecule that interacts with the receptors in the brain and nervous system, and because of its structure, it can interact with a network in the human body called the “endocannabinoid system” that produces enjoyable effects.

If you are looking to buy delta 9 online, then the products QWIN has available in its online store are made of 100% recyclable materials, are vegan-friendly and have been routinely tested in verified labs to ensure their quality and potency.

The Benefits Of Delta 9

The medicinal effects of cannabinoids in our bodies are confirmed by scientific researchers to have mental and physical health benefits.

Through technology and design, QWIN delivers these cannabinoids, which have been revealed in several studies to restore balance to the mind and body naturally.

Most people buy Delta 9 products as they can help them feel more physically and emotionally relaxed, and joyful. Additionally, research completed on Delta 9 has routinely shown that the cannabinoid can provide its users with a night of deeper sleep, mood elevation, pain relief, and in some cases, neuroprotective properties.

Some other benefits of Delta 9 THC include:

Euphoric experience

Stress relief

Nausea relief

It is essential to remember that Delta 9 THC doesn’t affect everyone similarly. Delta 9 products effects differ based on people’s initial disposition, hormone levels, environment, and consumed dosage. It can also potentially cause some side effects, such as:

Confusion

Paranoia and anxiety

Short-term memory loss

Dizziness

QWIN suggests that new users start at low THC dosages before exploring more concentrated, stronger products.

Delta 9 Products

At QWIN’s online store, you will find a variety of high-quality products that contain differing amounts of Delta 9 THC, along with the recommended dose and additional ingredients.

Some examples of the company’s most popular Delta, 9 THC products, are:

Delta 9 Cookies

Each QWIN Delta 9 cookie contains 50mg of the cannabinoid.

These are high-potency edibles, so people should not consume one whole cookie if they are new to hemp and cannabis.

Depending on tolerance levels, individuals may get as many as 4 to 8 uses from a single cookie.

Delta 9 Syrup

QWIN’s Delta 9 syrup contains 40mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 per 1 dose (200 mg per 2 oz bottle). The company recommends not consuming one whole bottle at once.

Delta 9 Gummies

Each of QWIN’s Delta 9 gummies contains 12mg of hemp-derived Delta 9, and it recommends that users should only consume one gummy at a time.

Delta 9 Taffy

Every one of QWIN’s Delta 9 taffies contains 20mg of hemp-derived Delta 9, and similarly to the company’s gummies, it is recommended that users do not consume more than one taffy at once.

