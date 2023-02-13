Aaron Drago Joins Deephaven Mortgage as Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Drago has joined Non-QM lender Deephaven Mortgage as Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Drago is a seasoned financial services executive who has successfully improved the operations of many large lending institutions. Most recently, he was Chief Operations Officer for the Southeast and Mountain West divisions of Guaranteed Rate.

In his new role, Mr. Drago is responsible for the continuous optimization and performance of Deephaven’s daily operations, focusing on the twin goals of driving long-term, sustainable growth and maximizing the satisfaction of Deephaven’s wholesale customers and correspondent partners.

“Deephaven already differentiates itself through its agility and highly responsive service. In nautical terms, we’re a yacht, rather than a cruise ship, with the flexibility to make changes that cater to customers’ emerging needs. I’m excited to help us innovate our operations and leverage technologies to build on that advantage—and ultimately empower brokers and correspondents to serve more Non-QM borrowers,” said Mr. Drago.

“Aaron combines a depth of operational experience with a focused and disciplined approach to process optimization. This will serve Deephaven well as we scale operations to meet strong demand for our products,” said John Keratsis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Deephaven.

Mr. Drago holds a B.S. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University.

About Deephaven

Deephaven is a full-service, multi-channel, long-term mortgage lender in the Non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the formation and development of the Non-QM mortgage market. Please visit deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.

Contact Dawn Ringel, Incenter Marketing

617-285-0652 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com