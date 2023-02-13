The global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is projected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 47.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1%

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Transportation System Market by Offering, System, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984711/?utm_source=GNW





Freight arrival & transit segment is expected to lead the maritime application of the ITS market in 2028

The increasing number of freights in sea transport operations has led to complex distribution setups with an increased need for information flow, especially electronic messages among participants in distribution setups.This trend has been an initiative to shape a new intelligent transportation management system (ITS) that provides data and information more effectively to partner companies.



ITS help monitor the arrival of freight, loading and unloading of goods, tracking the geographic location of freight, tracing shipment information, and others. Owing to this, the freight arrival & transit segment is expected to lead the maritime application of the ITS market in 2028.



Asia Pacific to account for the highest growth of ITS market during the forecast period

Among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the ITS market during the forecast period. The region houses numerous ITS solution providers, such as Hitachi, Ltd.; DENSO Corporation, ST Engineering, and Lanner Electronics Inc., as well as end users. China, Japan, and South Korea mainly dominate the ITS market for the roadways segment in the region. These countries are densely populated and have a huge demand for vehicles, which leads to urban traffic congestion and an increase in CO2 emissions.



Some of the key companies operating in the ITS market are Siemens AG(Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Conduent Incorporated (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), and so on.



