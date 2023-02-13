The global 3D scanners market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Scanners Market by Offering, Type, Technology, Range, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03951826/?utm_source=GNW

This is expected to enhance operations at all levels of the value chain, starting from the R&D stage to the end-user stage. The evolution of smart factories has driven demand for 3D metrology systems and 3D scanners.

" Structured light scanners segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

Structured light scanners use a series of light patterns projected on objects to be scanned, and cameras or sensors detect the distortions in the reflected patterns.One of the key advantages of structured light scanners is their speed.



Instead of scanning one point at a time, structured light scanners scan multiple points or the entire field simultaneously.This minimizes or eliminates the issue of distortion caused by the motion.



Aerospace & defense companies use 3D optical scanners for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), which is an indispensable requirement to guarantee that aircraft is maintained in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness for safe transportation.During the flight, aircraft experience bird and lightning strikes, resulting in deformation or damage.



Therefore, airline companies are under increased pressure to conduct a thorough 3D inspection of their aircraft promptly to avoid accidents. This increasing requirement for 3D inspection across several production assemblies drives the demand for structured light scanners in the aerospace and defense industry.



The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D scanners market in Asia Pacific continues to flourish at a high rate owing to the increased economic growth witnessed by key countries such as China and Japan.The key countries contributing to the growth of the 3D scanners market in the Asia Pacific are Japan, China, India, and South Korea.



The Asia Pacific market is growing due to rapid infrastructural developments taking place in the region.Several infrastructural development projects in the Asia Pacific are underway or scheduled to occur during the forecast period.



The high growth of the 3D scanners market in the Asia Pacific can also be attributed to the ongoing infrastructural advancements and automation in the manufacturing industry of countries such as India and China.The region also has a growing defense aircraft manufacturing sector, showcasing significant demand for 3D scanners used in inspection.



Furthermore, stringent government regulations for ensuring the safety of the workforce and machines in manufacturing facilities have resulted in a significant demand for 3D scanners.

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Hexagon AB (Sweden), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany) and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the 3D scanners market has been segmented based on offering, type, technology, range, product type, application, industry, and region.The 3D scanners market based on offering has been segmented into hardware, software and services.



Based on type, the market has been segmented into 3D laser scanners and structured light scanners.Based on range, the market has been segmented into short range, medium range, and long range.



Based on technology, the market has been segmented into laser triangulation, pattern fringe triangulation, laser pulse based, and laser phase-shift based.Based on product type, the market has been segmented into tripod mounted, fixed, portable, and desktop.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into reverse engineering, quality control & inspection, virtual simulation and other applications. Based on industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, medical, aerospace & defense, electronics, architecture & construction, energy & power, mining, artifact & heritage preservation and other industries. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



