Global Size of Biologics Contract Development Market Expected to Surpass USD 13.22 Billion by 2030, at 10.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global biologics contract development market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 13.22 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 5.48 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030”.

What is Biologics Contract Development? What is Expected Size & Share of Biologics Contract Development Market?

Overview

Biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) provides a full range of services from drug development to drug manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This type of contract development may focus on the development and manufacturing of biologics alone, or they may offer the same services for both biologics and small-molecule drugs. When a pharmaceutical company plans to launch a new drug product in the marketplace, it may choose to partner with a biologics CDMO for the clinical development and manufacturing part of the process.

CDMOs provide various services such as clinical research and development, a smooth manufacturing process, efficient packaging services, formulation guidance, and analytical and regulatory support, among others. The biologics contract development market size is experiencing immense growth due to the increasing outsourcing of R&D by pharma and biopharma businesses and the growing adoption of novel technologies for biological manufacturing.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abzena Ltd

AGC Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Almac

Avid Bioservices Inc

Bionova Scientific Inc

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH)

Curia Global Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genscript

KBI Biopharma

LakePharma

Lonza

STC Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

A supportive regulatory environment for clinical trials is pushing the market growth

A favorable regulatory environment for clinical trials in developing countries is majorly propelling the biologics contract development market growth. Regulatory bodies in developing nations are synchronizing their policies with EMA and FDA standards in order to accelerate the approval process and create credibility. This is another factor boosting the biologics contract development industry expansion. Biologics contract research organizations aid businesses and institutions in completing the rising demand of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries with low R&D costs, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Trending influencing the market

The rising prevalence of diseases fuels the market growth

Increased adoption of advanced technologies for biological development and a rising number of collaborations, mergers & acquisitions with local companies to develop biologic products are some of the key biologics contract development market trends positively influencing the market growth.

The growing prevalence of diseases, such as neurological disorders, gynecological disorders, cancer, ophthalmic disorders, and cardiovascular disorders, is further supporting the biologics contract development market sales. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Segmental Analysis

The mammalian source dominated the market

Based on the source, the mammalian source held the largest biologics contract development market share in 2021 because most research was carried out using mammalian cell lines. Also, the segment witnessed the share due to the key benefit of using mammalian cells for protein expression while creating mammalian proteins with suitable post-translational modifications that offer a native structure.

The three most frequently used mammalian cell cultures to produce biopharmaceuticals are murine myeloma cells, baby hamster kidney (BHK21) cells, and Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells.

The process development services acquired the major market share

By product service, the process development services category dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Biologics process development can be characterized by two techniques, including upstream process development and downstream process development. The upstream process development is majorly utilized by the manufacturer to fulfill the client’s needs.

The oncology segment accounts for the highest revenue share

In terms of indication, the oncology category captured the greatest revenue share in the biologics contract development market. The key reason for the segment expansion is the increase in demand for therapy, as cancer can spread to any organ in the body. This is also leading to increased business investments in R&D and outsourcing.

Biologics Contract Development Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 13.22 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 5.97 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Abzena Ltd, AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, Avid Bioservices, Inc; Bionova Scientific Inc, BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH), Curia Global, Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Genscript, KBI Biopharma, LakePharma, Lonza, STC Biologics, Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics. Segments Covered By Source, By Product Service, By Indication, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is likely to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By geography, the biologics contract development market in North America witnessed the highest market share owing to the increase in the number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions coupled with the growing demand for specialized testing services. Also, a surge in clinical trial activity and outsourcing activity is one of the key factors supporting the growth of contract development organizations (CDOs) in the region.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow over the predicted period because biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in the Asia Pacific region owing to the changes made by various regulatory organizations to the clinical trial evaluation requirements to meet global needs.

Browse the Detail Report “Biologics Contract Development Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Source (Mammalian, Microbial, Others); By Indication; By Product Service; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biologics-contract-development-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In Jan 2022, Samsung Biologics acquired Biogen's 50% stake as a joint venture to strengthen biosimilar development capabilities and future performance in novel drug development.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the biologics contract development market report based on source, product service, indication, and region:

By Source Outlook

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

By Product Service Outlook

Cell Line Development

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Process Development

Upstream

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Downstream

Impurity, isolation & identification

Physicochemical Characterization

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Others

By Product

MABs

Recombinant Proteins

Others

Others

By Indication Outlook

Oncology

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

