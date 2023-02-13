Dental Adhesives Market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 4.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6%: Persistence Market Research Study 

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Dental Adhesives Market was valued at US$ 2 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032). Dental Adhesives Market is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2032.



Changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and changing eating habits are increasing the incidence of dental diseases. Exposure to fluorides present in water supply and oral care products as well as increased tobacco and alcohol consumption, all of which have contributed to the deterioration of oral health, are necessitating the use of dental health procedures. The dental adhesives market is growing due to the increased prevalence of oral health issues leading to soaring cases of dental caries and tooth decay.

According to the FDI World Dental Federation, tooth decay is one of the most common oral diseases in the world, accounting for around 10% of the medical budget in most developed countries.

High consumption of sweets, increased exposure to fluoride, and failure to remove plaque through brushing can result in tooth decay, tooth pain, infection, and sometimes tooth loss.

According to an article by the American College of Prosthodontists, single crowns are one of the most popular dental treatments in the country, with nearly 2.3 million implant-supporting crowns manufactured each year. It is also said that around 15% of people who have lost their teeth use dentures.

Therefore, the high need for dental restorations due to the changing lifestyles of people is expected to increase the demand for dental adhesives. Key market players are focusing on novel product development to meet this increasing demand for more efficient, less arduous, and time-saving dental procedures.

In August 2021, ICPA launched a denture management replay kit for the elderly. Fixon Cream, a denture adhesive, helps keep dentures firmly in place in the mouth, improving the user's ability to eat, speak, gaze, and feel.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2021, dental creams accounted for 48.6% market share owing to their property of excellent adhesion, ease of use, and helping patients recover much quicker than other products.

Generation is a simplified technique and uses fewer elements for the procedure as compared to the etching technique. The generation technique dominated the market with 56.3% share in 2021.

Dentures are the leading application segment with a market share of 50.9% in 2021.

Dental clinics dominated the end-user segment with a market share of 44.2% in 2021.

North America is the leading regional market with a share of 26.7% in 2021.

“Rising need for dental procedures for dental treatments and cosmetic dentistry, coupled with innovations in dental materials, is set to propel the sales of dental adhesives across the world,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The dental adhesives market is fragmented and there exists several players in this sector. To sustain the competitive market, players are actively involving themselves in developing new and advanced sealant and bonding agents and expanding the application scope. Furthermore, market players are entering into mergers and acquisitions for their product portfolio expansion.

In April 2019, Vista Dental, a manufacturer of endodontic and dental products, announced the acquisition of Apex Dental Materials to provide value-based restorative and endodontic dental solutions.

In November 2019, Apex Dental Materials launched Regen, the world's first bioactive universal self-etching and dental adhesive.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental adhesives market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is

based on the product (creams, powder, strips), technique (generation, etching),

based on the application (dentures, pits & fissures, restorative), and end user (dental clinics, hospitals, academic institutes, others),

across seven key regions of the world.

