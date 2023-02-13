The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 from USD 3.7 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type, Age Group, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912474/?utm_source=GNW

Chronic diseases, which require long-term treatment, are steadily replacing infections as the primary cause of death. This shift is not restricted to the developed world. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, neurological disorders, inflammatory bowel diseases, lung disorders, severe pancreatitis, and renal failure are the major causes of death across the globe. Various intensive treatments procedures for chronic diseases across healthcare facilities can affect nutritional intake of the patients, causing nutritional deficiencies. For instance, cancer treatment that affects nutritional intake include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation. The intake of nutrients becomes difficult for patients when the mouth, head, neck, esophagus, stomach, or intestines are affected by treatment. As a result, nutritional intervention has become an important aspect of therapy during the treatment of chronic diseases. As a result, with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand of enteral feeding devices is increasing globally.



Based on type, the enteral feeding tubes segment dominates the enteral feeding devices market.By type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, and consumables.



In 2021, the enteral feeding tubes segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market by type, followed by administration sets.Vendors are constantly innovating their portfolio of enteral feeding tubes to make them safe to use and overcome challenges related to their misplacement and dislodgement.



As a result the use of these advanced and innovative enteral feeding tubes has increased globally.



Adult patients segment holds the largest share of enteral feeding devices market by age group in 2021

By, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into pediatric and adult patients.The pediatric patients include neonates, infants, children, and adolescents).



Adult patients segment dominated the enteral feeding devices market by age group.



Oncology to remain dominating and fastest growing segment by applications during the forecast period

Based on applications, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, oncology, hypermetabolism, diabetes, neurological disorders, and other applications.Oncology segment dominates the market in 2021 and is also expected to remain the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period owing to increasing cancer burden.



Oncology is further segmented into head and neck cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach & GI cancer, esophageal cancer, and other cancers.Head and Neck cancer dominates the oncology segment by type.



Patients with cancer of the head & neck are at risk of malnutrition during radiotherapy treatment due to the side effects of this treatment, and so the patients require enteral tube feeding to meet their nutritional needs.



Hospital segment dominates the enteral feeding devices market by end user

End user segment of enteral feeding devices market includes Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings.Hospitals segment dominates the market in 2021.



Enteral feeding devices in hospitals have certain advantages over home care and other ambulatory care use.Hospital care helps patients receive proper treatment and reduces the risks associated with the use of these devices.



Additionally, hospitals maintain records of the usage of enteral feeding devices and accessories; this helps avoid their overuse and reduces clinical risks.



North America dominates by region in 2021 due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

North America accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2021.The region is witnessing significant increase in geriatric population.



This population segment is susceptible to many chronic diseases and disorders, such as cancer and gastrointestinal diseases, that is resulting into increased risk of malnutrition across healthcare facilities.As a result, enteral feeding therapies are extensively used across healthcare facilities to avoid such complications.



Additionally, reimbursement agencies in the region such as Medicaid, TRICARE, and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, reimburse home enteral nutrition in the countries such as US. This factor, along with the growing home healthcare market in the country, is also driving the demand of enteral feeding devices intended for home use.



Key players in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The key players operating in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market include Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Cook Medical (US), Danone S.A. (France), Moog Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Avanos Medical Inc. (US), Vygon Group (France), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US).



