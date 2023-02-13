Poultry Nutrition Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.15 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2022–2028; Increasing Preference for Poultry Farming to Elevate the Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain its dominance in the poultry nutrition market , thanks to the growing trend of poultry farming in major agriculture-based countries. Such tremendous growth is driven by the increasing demand for meat and the poultry sector's role in meeting that demand. Furthermore, with advancements in production efficiency, the global market is expected to experience significant growth, contributing to the overall improvement of the nutritional status of the world population. Furthermore, developing countries have seen a noticeable increase in demand for poultry products, such as meat and eggs, as their economies continue to grow. These factors are among the driving forces behind the anticipated rise in demand for global poultry nutrition during the analysis period.

According to SkyQuest, Poultry by-products make up a significant portion of the live market weight of ruminants and poultry, estimated at around 55% and 35%, respectively. Therefore, it highlights these by-products' importance in meeting poultry's nutritional needs and ensuring their well-being.

Poultry nutrition refers to the dietary requirements and nutritional content of feed for poultry, including chickens, turkeys, and ducks, to support their growth and overall health. A balanced diet for poultry typically includes a combination of protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. Proper nutrition is crucial for poultry as it can impact their growth, egg production, meat quality, and overall health.

Broiler Emerges as the Key Segment under Product Category Thanks to Major Breakthroughs in Processing Technology

The broiler segment of the global poultry nutrition market dominated in 2021 due to the rapid growth of today's broiler strains and technological advancements. These developments have allowed the broiler industry to create new, desirable consumer products. India's commercial feed industry primarily serves the poultry sector, with production estimated at around 39 million metric tons, with poultry feed constituting the largest portion at nearly 27.6 million metric tons in 2021. It represents 70-75% of the country's total commercial feed production.

According to research from SkyQuest, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global poultry nutrition market in 2021, with a market share of more than 37%. This region's large population and rising per capita income provide a strong foundation for market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is also home to countries with rapidly expanding economies, such as China, India, and Malaysia, which are driving the development of the market in the region. In addition, the region benefits from access to inexpensive labor and fertile farmland, making it an attractive location for poultry nutrition production.

Broiler Feed Application Segment to Witness Higher Growth Rate owing to Increasing Consumer Preference for Poultry Meat

The poultry nutrition market is dominated by two main segments, broiler feed, and layer feed. According to data from 2021, the broiler feed sector accounted for over 66% of the total market, while the layer feed segment made up more than 28%. This strong dominance of the broiler feed segment can be attributed to the surge in demand for poultry meat, which is expected to continue to rise over the forecast period. The primary drivers behind this demand for poultry meat are the increasing population and heightened awareness of the health benefits of animal protein, as well as its easy availability and delicious taste.

As reported by SkyQuest, the worldwide consumption of poultry meat per person has risen to a new high of 13.92 in 2020. This increase can be attributed to the thriving poultry industry in various countries. Several businesses are actively involved in raising and processing chickens in the United States. These companies have adopted a vertically integrated approach throughout the poultry value chain, which enables them to maintain a strict hold over the quality of their product. Meanwhile, in Europe, the poultry feed sector is driven by a strong focus on innovation and is tightly regulated to ensure the safety and quality of the feed.

The poultry nutrition market is experiencing a significant transformation on a global scale, as it is becoming increasingly competitive, with many players vying for a share of the market. This report delves into the intricacies of the market by utilizing advanced market research techniques to provide an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, and key growth drivers. As a result, this report is a valuable tool for established players looking to expand their market presence and new entrants seeking to enter the market.

Key Developments in Poultry Nutrition Market

ForFarmers, a leading animal feed producer in the Netherlands, has revealed its strategy to create innovative feed products using food waste and alternative raw materials. The company aims to respond to the growing demand for more sustainable agricultural practices and address key societal issues like climate change and animal welfare. To achieve this goal, ForFarmers is establishing a new division that will include its organic feed subsidiary Reudink. This division will be dedicated to researching and promoting new feed concepts that meet the changing needs of consumers and the environment.

Amir Quality Meats Inc., a leading provider of premium quality meats, has recently made a major acquisition that will help the company expand its reach and product offerings. The company has acquired a processing facility and its associated supply from Wellington Poultry Ltd., based in Arthur, Ontario. This acquisition marks a significant step for Amir Quality Meats as it expands its presence in the poultry industry and looks forward to serving a broader customer base.

Evonik, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, has significantly improved animal nutrition. The company has recently unveiled the first edition of the MetAMINO® ATLAS, which promises to revolutionize how supplementary methionine sources are used in animal diets. This innovative product has been developed to increase the bioavailability of methionine in animal feed, thereby improving livestock's overall health and performance.

