Global Advanced Materials Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Materials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The advanced materials market is expanding as a result of factors including rising government spending on military in the United States and Europe, growing space industry, and rising use of composite materials in the manufacturing of aircraft, and rising investments by established players in the development of various lightweight material products. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising R&D efforts for the development of economical and environmentally friendly chemicals would provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand.

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the automotive & aerospace are expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced materials market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the ceramics segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global advanced materials market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

3M Advanced Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Huntsman Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hanwa Group, Materion Corporation, Smartglass International Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies, and TATA Advanced Materials among others, are some of the key players in the global advanced materials market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Composites

Ceramics

Polymers

Nanomaterials

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Automotive & Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Petrochemicals

Plants

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





