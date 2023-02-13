New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defibrillator: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419188/?utm_source=GNW





CVD prevalence is also increasing due to the growing geriatric population, so the incidence of heart disease is expected to increase.During the last few years, significant improvements have been made in defibrillators.



The development of subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities for defibrillators in emerging markets have also fueled the demand.



This report provides a brief exposure to the defibrillators global market.This report highlights the current and future market potential for this medical equipment and offers a brief analysis of the market’s drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Revenues are broken down by region, type, and end user.For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020 and 2021 (as the base year), projections for 2022, and a forecast for 2027.



The report also covers the market share for major market players.It includes the company profiles of the major players, with brief information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.



The report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COvID-19 pandemic on this market.



This report on defibrillators provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for defibrillators

- Analysis of current and future market potential and discussion on the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Segmentation of the defibrillators market by type, end use and region

- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants



Summary:

Defibrillators are used to maintain or restore a regular heartbeat in someone who has experienced a heart attack, stroke or irregular heartbeat.Today, defibrillator makers are focusing on producing automated external defibrillators, wearable cardioverter defibrillators and ICDs.



The market has witnessed many new product approvals.Millions of ICD and CRT-D implant procedures are performed yearly in hospitals, clinics and cardiac centers.



The global defibrillators market is also growing due to significant sales of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs). These are now found in airports, community centers, schools, government buildings, hospitals, and other public locations.



The demand for defibrillators is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac vascular diseases (CVDs) worldwide.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), REDACTED deaths occur annually due to CVDs.



According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, one person dies every REDACTED in the U.S. from a cardiovascular disease; about REDACTED people died from heart disease in 2020 in the U.S. Moreover, according to a WHO 2021 report, REDACTED% of all cardiovascular deaths are due to heart attacks and stroke, or more than four out of five CVD deaths. Heart attack cases totaled REDACTED in 2017 in the U.S., which was REDACTED% higher than cases in 1997; this is expected to increase to REDACTED to REDACTED people in the U.S. by 2050. Thus, the growing prevalence of CVDs will be the key factor of market growth during the forecast period. Secondly, technological advancements such as the introduction of new devices with simplified implantation technology, smaller size, and reduced or eliminated leads are also driving the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population worldwide, growing healthcare expenditures especially in the Asia-Pacific region, government initiatives, and support for the use of AEDs in public places will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global market for defibrillators was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2027. The major players in the market are Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Medical Corp., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corp., and Zoll Corp.



This report segments the defibrillators market by type, application, end user, and region.Based on the type, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external cardioverter defibrillators.



The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment has the highest share in the market; leading products includes the Entrant HF CRT-D, Entrant ICD, Gallant ICD, and Quadra Assura MP CRT-D (all from Abbott Laboratories).Some major AEDs are the HeartStart HS AED and HeartStart FRx AED (Philips); Propaq M, Propaq MD and X Series defibrillators from Asahi Kasei; Resonate family of CRT-Ds and Dynagen X4 CRT-D from Boston Scientific; Platinum Lifeline ARM from LivaNova; and A-16 AED by Mediana.



Based on application, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is segmented into cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-D), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICD), and transvenous cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICD), and the external defibrillators market is segmented into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and wearable cardioverter defibrillators. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and cardiac centers; public access and pre-hospital; and home care

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419188/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________