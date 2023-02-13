Green Tea Market Size & Share to Surpass $26.16 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Green Tea Market was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.16 Billion by 2028. Green Tea Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 8.71%.



Market Overview:

We forecast that tea bag and commercial category to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The bags are usually made of filter paper, food-grade plastic, or silk cotton. Green tea bags are available in different flavors such as mint, ginger, and lemon. Since consumption of green tea helps in enhancing brain function, reducing fat levels, reducing the risk of cancer etc., green tea is being used in the manufacture of cosmetic and pharmaceutical products in the form of teabags.

The sale of green tea at commercial locations continues to grow, especially with the growing number of health-conscious buyers. The wide availability of green tea products from various brands at affordable prices has encouraged consumers to buy green tea from hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/green-tea-market-0894/request-sample

Green Tea Market Sample Report Includes:

Executive Summary: A brief overview of the global green tea market, including market size, growth rate, and market segmentation.

A brief overview of the global green tea market, including market size, growth rate, and market segmentation. Market Overview: An in-depth analysis of the green tea market, including its history, current status, and future prospects.

An in-depth analysis of the green tea market, including its history, current status, and future prospects. Market Segmentation: A detailed analysis of the green tea market segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography.

A detailed analysis of the green tea market segmented by product type, distribution channel, and geography. Regional Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the green tea market in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A comprehensive analysis of the green tea market in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Competitive Landscape: An analysis of the competitive landscape of the green tea market, including the profiles of leading companies and their market share.

An analysis of the competitive landscape of the green tea market, including the profiles of leading companies and their market share. Key Trends: An analysis of the key trends shaping the green tea market, including the growth of organic and natural products, the rise of specialty teas, and increasing consumer interest in health and wellness.

An analysis of the key trends shaping the green tea market, including the growth of organic and natural products, the rise of specialty teas, and increasing consumer interest in health and wellness. Market Forecast: A projection of the future growth of the green tea market, including market size, growth rate, and key drivers.

A projection of the future growth of the green tea market, including market size, growth rate, and key drivers. Conclusion: A summary of the key findings from the green tea market research report, including recommendations for market participants.

Overview of Green Tea

Green tea is a type of tea that is made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds that have not undergone the same withering and oxidation process used to make oolong teas and black teas. It is considered one of the healthiest beverages in the world and is widely consumed for its health benefits, including its ability to boost metabolism, enhance mental alertness, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and lower the risk of certain types of cancer.

Green tea is produced in many countries around the world, with China, Japan, and India being among the largest producers. There are many different varieties of green tea, each with its own unique flavor and health benefits. Some of the most popular types of green tea include Sencha, Matcha, Gyokuro, and Dragonwell.

Green tea can be consumed hot or iced and is often enjoyed on its own or with added flavors such as lemon, mint, or ginger. It can also be found in a variety of food and beverage products, including energy drinks, baked goods, and supplements.

Overall, green tea has become an increasingly popular beverage choice for its health benefits and its delicious flavor, making it a key player in the global tea market.

Top Players in the Global Green Tea Market

Tetley

GAIA Green Tea

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Yamamotoyama

Chamong

Tzu-The

Stash

Harney & Sons Kagoshima

Organic India

Twinning

Maeda-En Tea

Numi Gunpowder Green Tea

Zhena's Gypsy Tea

Tea Forte Gyokuro Green Tea

Lipton

For Additional Information on Animal Healthcare Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Green Tea Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness of Health Benefits: Green tea is widely recognized for its health benefits, such as boosting metabolism, enhancing mental alertness, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, and lowering the risk of certain types of cancer. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for green tea is increasing.

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking out natural and organic products, and green tea fits this trend as it is made from Camellia sinensis leaves that are minimally processed. This is driving growth in the green tea market.

Expansion of Tea Culture: The growth of tea culture around the world is increasing the popularity of green tea and driving demand. As more people are exposed to the many different varieties of green tea, they are becoming more interested in exploring new types and flavors.

Increasing Disposable Income: As disposable income levels rise, consumers are more likely to spend money on premium and specialty teas, including green tea. This is fueling growth in the green tea market.

Innovative Marketing and Promotions: Companies are increasingly using innovative marketing and promotional strategies to increase the visibility and popularity of green tea. This includes product launches, new flavor introductions, and targeted advertising campaigns.

Green Tea Market Restraints

High Cost of Premium and Specialty Teas: Green tea is often more expensive than other types of tea due to the labor-intensive process of growing, harvesting, and processing the tea leaves. This high cost may limit the growth of the green tea market, as some consumers may opt for cheaper alternative beverages.

Growing Competition from Alternative Beverages: The green tea market is facing growing competition from alternative beverages such as coffee and herbal tea. As these alternatives become more popular, they may divert consumers away from green tea, limiting growth in the market.

Limited Awareness in Some Regions: In some regions, green tea is still not widely known or consumed, and there may be limited awareness of its health benefits. This can limit the growth of the green tea market in these areas.

Stringent Regulations: The production and sale of green tea is subject to strict regulations, which can increase the cost of production and limit the availability of certain products.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: Green tea is made from Camellia sinensis leaves, which can be subject to fluctuations in price due to factors such as weather conditions and crop yields. This can impact the cost of production and limit the growth of the green tea market.

Despite these challenges, the green tea market continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and natural products, as well as the expanding tea culture around the world. Companies in the green tea market are working to overcome these challenges by offering high-quality products, leveraging innovative marketing and promotional strategies, and exploring new distribution channels.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/green-tea-market-0894/0

Green Tea Market Recommendations

Offer High-Quality Products: Companies should focus on offering high-quality green tea products that meet the needs and preferences of consumers. This can help build customer loyalty and drive growth in the market.

Leverage Innovative Marketing and Promotional Strategies: Companies can increase the visibility and popularity of green tea by leveraging innovative marketing and promotional strategies, such as product launches, new flavor introductions, and targeted advertising campaigns.

Explore New Distribution Channels: Companies can expand their reach and increase their sales by exploring new distribution channels, such as online sales and specialty tea shops.

Focus on Sustainability: Companies can differentiate themselves from competitors by incorporating sustainable practices into their operations, such as using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing materials from sustainable sources.

Collaborate with Health and Wellness Brands: Companies can collaborate with health and wellness brands to promote the health benefits of green tea and increase its popularity among consumers.

Invest in Research and Development: Companies can stay ahead of the competition by investing in research and development to create new and innovative green tea products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Overall, companies operating in the green tea market can drive growth and success by focusing on quality, innovation, sustainability, and customer needs. By addressing the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities in the market, companies can position themselves for long-term success.

Green Tea Market Future Trends

Increased Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Products: The trend towards plant-based and vegan diets is driving demand for green tea, which is a natural, plant-based product. Companies in the green tea market can capitalize on this trend by highlighting the plant-based and vegan-friendly aspects of their products.

Growing Popularity of Functional Beverages: Green tea is a functional beverage that offers numerous health benefits, and this trend is expected to continue to drive growth in the green tea market. Companies can leverage this trend by promoting the health benefits of their products and targeting health-conscious consumers.

Expansion of Online Sales: The growth of e-commerce is expected to continue, and this trend is likely to drive growth in the green tea market. Companies can take advantage of this trend by offering online sales channels and reaching a wider customer base.

Increasing Demand for Specialty Teas: As consumers become more interested in trying new and unique tea flavors, demand for specialty teas, including green tea, is expected to increase. Companies in the green tea market can take advantage of this trend by offering a variety of specialty green tea products.

Growing Focus on Sustainability: The trend towards sustainability and eco-friendly products is expected to continue, and this trend is likely to drive growth in the green tea market. Companies can differentiate themselves from competitors by incorporating sustainable practices into their operations, such as using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing materials from sustainable sources.

Green Tea Market Segmentation

By Product

Tea Bag

Fanning

Pekoe



By Application

Residential

Food Industry

Hotel

Restaurant

Cafe & Tea Station



Green Tea Market Analysis by Vantage Market Research

Green tea is a popular beverage known for its health benefits, including its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is made from Camellia Sinensis leaves, which undergo minimal oxidation during processing.

In recent years, the demand for green tea has increased globally, driven by its health benefits, the rise of health-conscious consumers, and the growth of the tea industry.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is the largest producer and consumer of green tea. Other major producers include India, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

The global green tea market has witnessed growth, with the increasing popularity of specialty and premium green teas. Brands are now offering a variety of green tea blends, flavored green teas, and organic green teas to cater to the evolving taste preferences of consumers.

In the retail sector, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the distribution channel for green tea, followed by online retail and specialty stores.

The growth of the global green tea market is expected to continue in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for healthy and natural beverages, coupled with the expansion of the food and beverage industry.

However, the market is also facing challenges such as the fluctuation of raw material prices and the presence of counterfeit products. To overcome these challenges, industry players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, improving production processes, and building strong brand image and customer loyalty.

Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-tea-market-0894

Top Companies Profiles in Green Tea Market

1. Tetley is a British multinational tea company that was founded in 1837. It is one of the largest tea companies in the world and offers a wide range of tea products, including black tea, green tea, herbal tea, and specialty teas.

Tetley has a strong presence in the global tea market, with operations in more than 40 countries. The company has a reputation for quality and innovation and is known for its iconic round tea bags and unique blends.

In addition to its traditional tea offerings, Tetley has expanded its product line to include organic and fair-trade certified teas, as well as tea-based beverages such as iced tea and ready-to-drink teas. Tetley has invested in sustainable sourcing practices, such as working with local communities and farmers to support their livelihoods and promoting environmental sustainability.

Overall, Tetley is a major player in the global tea market and has a reputation for providing high-quality, innovative tea products to consumers around the world.

2. GAIA Green Tea is a brand of green tea that is known for its premium quality and health benefits. GAIA Green Tea is made from carefully selected green tea leaves and is processed using traditional methods to preserve its natural flavor and nutrients.

The brand offers a range of green tea products, including loose-leaf tea, tea bags, and flavored green teas. The teas are available in various blends and are marketed as being organic, natural, and free from artificial additives.

GAIA Green Tea is positioned as a premium brand and is targeted towards health-conscious consumers who are looking for high-quality green tea products. The brand has a strong focus on sustainability, and it sources its green tea leaves from organic and fair-trade certified tea gardens.

GAIA Green Tea has gained a strong reputation among tea enthusiasts and has a loyal following due to its premium quality and health benefits. The brand is available in several countries, including India, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Overall, GAIA Green Tea is a growing brand in the green tea market, known for its premium quality and commitment to sustainability.

3. Tata Global Beverages is a multinational conglomerate based in India and is one of the largest producers of tea in the world. The company was formed in 2000 and is a subsidiary of the Tata Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates.

Tata Global Beverages is involved in the production and distribution of a wide range of tea products, including black tea, green tea, and specialty teas. The company operates several well-known tea brands, including Tata Tea, Tetley, and Eight O'Clock Coffee.

Green Tea Market Recent Development

Tata Group closes deal with UK-based Tetley Group. The contract was worth approximately 271 million pounds. The deal gives the Tata Group a foothold in the global green tea market. It was one of the Tata Group's major international acquisitions.

Keurig Dr. Pepper launches completely recycled plastic bottles for its ready to eat green tea brands named Snappple and Core.

OZiva, a leading nutrition brand in India launched Matcha Plus, a healthy blend of Japanese Matcha, Licorice, Activated Charcoal etc.

Another example is the Japanese company, Ito En, which is known for producing high-quality green tea and has recently expanded its product line to include bottled green tea, matcha green tea, and other green tea-based beverages.

In addition, there has been a rise in specialty tea companies that focus solely on green tea. These companies often source their tea leaves directly from farmers and use unique blends and processing methods to create premium green tea products.



Overall, the development of green tea companies reflects a growing demand for healthier beverage options, and an increased awareness of the potential health benefits of green tea.

Green tea Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest market for green tea, due to the high consumption of tea in countries such as China, India, and Japan. In these countries, green tea has a long history of cultural significance and is widely consumed for its potential health benefits. The region has also seen an increase in the number of specialty tea shops and cafes that offer premium green tea products.

North America is also a significant market for green tea, with a growing interest in healthy and natural beverages. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of green tea-based products in the region, including bottled green tea, matcha green tea, and green tea-infused food and beverage products.

In Europe, green tea has a strong following, especially in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The region has seen a rise in the popularity of specialty tea shops and online tea retailers, offering premium green tea products.

The rest of the world, including South America, Africa, and the Middle East, is also experiencing growth in the green tea market, as consumers become more aware of the potential health benefits of green tea and the trend towards healthier beverage options continues to grow.

Overall, the global green tea market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for healthy and natural beverages, as well as the increasing popularity of specialty tea shops and premium green tea products.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.41 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 26.16 Billion CAGR 8.71% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Tetley, Yamamotoyama, GAIA Green Tea, Chamong., Organic India, Harney & Sons Kagoshima, Tzu-The, Stash, Twinning, Numi Gunpowder Green Tea, Maeda-En Tea, Chamong. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: