Risk Strategies Acquires Bullen Insurance Group

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Bullen Insurance Group, a national specialist in helping high-net-worth families, individuals and their businesses protect their assets with insurance and risk management services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



A specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm with a primary focus on serving the insurance needs of successful families, individuals, family offices and their businesses, Bullen operates five offices in New York and Florida helping clients in all 50 states and around the world protect their valuable property and assets. The firm is known for a personalized, high-touch service approach, which has engendered deep trust and loyalty amongst generations of clients, and an established commercial business with a focus on several industries, including financial institutions, non-profits and historic properties.

“Effectively addressing the many complex risks faced by highly successful individuals and families requires deep expertise and dedicated specialization,” said Alison Murphy, national private client services practice leader. “Bullen Insurance Group has a well-earned, long-established reputation for excellence in serving high net worth clients and this provides us with a unique opportunity to expand our high net worth practice in a key market. I'm thrilled to welcome Matt and his team to Risk Strategies."

Founded by George V. Bullen in 1897 on the Gold Coast of Long Island, the firm’s current President & CEO, Matthew C. Fox, is the son-in-law of the late George H. Bullen, who ran the firm for 40 years. After succeeding Bullen as president and CEO in early 2007, Fox has successfully led the firm through steady growth across its core practice areas.

“Given the firm’s long history, and the trust our clients place in our service and knowledge, we wanted to be sure we were choosing the right partner to scale and perpetuate our business,” said Fox. “The quality of the people and the operational platform we saw at Risk Strategies and their specialist approach to client service and collaboration gave us great confidence that we have found a partner that is aligned with our vision and will support our unwavering commitment to our clients.”

Bullen is widely known for their expertise in customizing insurance programs to address the complex and unique risks to the assets of its high-net-worth clients and their businesses. These assets often include high-value property, automobile and art collections exposed to natural disasters, as well as yachts and aircraft, among many others.

