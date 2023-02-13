New to The Street Announces its Line-up, Four Interviews on Episode #438, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 438th TV show features the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

2). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO.

3). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO, and Sunny Trinh, CEO, DevvStream Holdings, Inc . (NEO: DESG) .

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #438

Airing tonight from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) ("Tonix"), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. aims to improve health through the innovation of vaccines and therapies. Seth explains that current monoclonal antibody treatments used against COVID no longer work and are no longer available in the market. The new COVID variants rendered those antibody treatments ineffective against the virus. In December 2022, Tonix entered into a license agreement with Curia Global, Inc . to develop three (3) humanized murine monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of COVID. Monoclonal antibody treatments are usually for patients who are very old, with medical comorbidities, and with compromised immune systems. Seth looks to help organ transplant recipients with compromised immune systems with a treatment. These patients get sick very quickly. Currently, Tonix is in the developmental stage of the monoclonal antibodies, and once FDA-approved, many patients can benefit. Seth tells viewers that the shareholder value proposition looks strong. And recently, a large institutional buyer became a large shareholder in TNXP. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

On tonight’s show, TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Co-Founder/CEO, Sandro Piancone. Hempacco's mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The Company's hemp cigarettes are a better smoking alternative than tobacco-based products. Sandro tells views about the Company's recent announcement, establishing a joint venture (JV) with iconic celebrity, "Snoop Dogg." The JV company, HPDG, LLC., based in California, is a consumer goods company that will develop hemp-derived products, including rolling paper, gummies, chocolates, vapes, and blunt wraps. Snoop Dogg is very much involved in R&D, packaging, marketing, and other business positions. Hempacco will utilize its low-odor and spray-on terpene technologies for developed and sold products through HPDG, LLC. Sandro believes Snoop Dogg's worldwide fame will create the next level of consumer excitement with the "Snoop Dogg" hemp brands. Hempacco Co., Inc. and with their JV partners expect strong growth ahead. Sandro hopes to have Snoop Dogg as a guest on a future New to The Street episode. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s interviews with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Sunny Trinh , CEO of DevvStream Holdings, Inc . (NEO: DESG) ("DevvStream"). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Tony Raynor brings Sunny Trinh on the show to talk about DevvStream's unique approach to providing capital funding for sustainable projects in exchange for carbon credits. DevvStream generates and manages these credits on its technologically advanced blockchain network. Management looks to fund companies in the renewable energy sectors, energy efficiency industries, and entities that reduce/eliminate CO2 emissions. While at a United Nations symposium, Tony attended Sunny's presentation about DevvStream and their approach to sustainability . Tony realized that The Sustainable Green Team and DevvStream have goods and services which can benefit each other. SGTM deploys and develops innovative solutions to mitigate tree/wood waste and other byproducts. As a vertically integrated business with many subsidiaries, SGTM takes wood waste products from many sources and converts the wood fiber raw materials into usable products for the farming and agriculture industries. Sunny explains how the collaboration works so that SGTM can generate and utilize its carbon credits. Generated from every ton of carbon emission reduction, issued carbon credits are valuable and value-added to SGTM's operations. Sunny says SGTM is a perfect entity to create and utilize carbon credits and sell credits as possible additional income streams. Many industries are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint and seek innovative ideas to achieve "Net-Zero." The carbon credit marketplace is a $90B industry with upside growth. Sunny is introducing SGTM to a Canadian logging company that can utilize SGMT's methods and business practices to assist the logging company in reducing its carbon footprint. Large entities use the DevvStream platform and work with these large corporations to bring their products and technologies into small markets to help further sustainable outcomes. The Sustainable Green Teams collaboration with DevvStream looks to have lots of synergistic value. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and DevvStream - https://devvstream.com/ .

Tonight, New to the Street TV re-airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Morgan Stanley, a larger financial institution, is fining employees up to $1M for using WhatsApp messenger to communicate with clients. Alain explains that last year the US Government fined financial institutions about $2B for using open-platform communication apps for communicating with clients and sending private financial details. Most likely, the higher an employee status is at Morgan Stanley, the higher the fines. Employees know better than to use a non-secure platform to send and communicate sensitive details amongst themselves and their clients. Most people prefer text messaging platforms to email and direct phone calls. SekurMessenger is the solution, with a closed-loop encryption product protected through the Company's HeliX Technology platform. The product offers archiving, required for a certain period of years for financial institutions to store and save e-communication records. Sekur expects in March 2023 that SekurMessenger will offer multiple user management interface features, allowing the Company to approach Small-Medium Businesses (SMBs) and larger corporations for a private and secure solution for their organizations. Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber , their related communications are encrypted, too. The "Chat-by-Invite" is available in many countries, offering end-users a secure SMS text platform. America Movil , a Latin American telecommunication provider, is a Sekur client using the solution. Open platforms like Signal and WhatsApp have limited cybersecurity features and always ask for phone numbers when downloading the app. Hackers use phone numbers as the entry source for cybersecurity breaches on devices. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, and subscribers get their unique 6-digit number when they become subscribers, used as their Sekur electronic ID. The Company, its employees, and all its products/services focus on a culture of privacy and security. All electronic communications are through the Company's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Sekur never uses 3rd parties, never mines/sell data, and has no request for phone numbers. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. Yearly-subscribers get the first two months free, and with the promo code, a subscriber is saving even more. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?" The interview is an updated segment that aired on February 6, 2023.

