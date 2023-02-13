Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Size

GE Healthcare Life Sciences, JSR Micro Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Knauer Gmbh, Life Technology Corporation, Merck, Pall Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Sepragen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others, are some of the key players in the global mixed mode chromatography resin market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological advancements in biotechnology research, an increased focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, and an increase in the number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects are expected to accelerate the growth of the mixed mode chromatography resin industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the antibodies production segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mixed-mode chromatography resin market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the type, the ion exchange-hydrophobic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mixed-mode chromatography resin market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences, JSR Micro Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Knauer Gmbh, Life Technology Corporation, Merck, Pall Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Sepragen Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others, are some of the key players in the global mixed mode chromatography resin market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Ion Exchange-Hydrophobic
  • Hydroxyapatite
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Antibodies Production
  • Vaccine Production
  • Non-antibody Proteins
  • Antibody-drug Conjugate
  • Separation of Low Molecular Weight Impurities

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

