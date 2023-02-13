The Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market is forecast to grow by $828.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419154/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cylinder deactivation system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent emission and fuel economy standards, growing vehicle numbers, and increasing demand to improve vehicle performance.



The cylinder deactivation system market is segmented as below:

By Product type

• 4 cylinders

• 6 cylinders

• above



By Vehicle type

• Passenger vehicle

• Light commercial vehicle



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for fuel efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the cylinder deactivation system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in building better emission control equipment and growing developments in engine technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cylinder deactivation system market covers the following areas:

• Cylinder deactivation system market sizing

• Cylinder deactivation system market forecast

• Cylinder deactivation system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cylinder deactivation system market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FEV Group GmbH, Hilite Germany GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Mikuni Corp., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Schaeffler AG, Tula Technology Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Corp., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., and Tenneco Inc. Also, the cylinder deactivation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

