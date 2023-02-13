The Global Parcel Sortation Market is forecast to grow by $1116.22 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parcel Sortation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419152/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the parcel sortation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing ecommerce industry, increasing industrial automation and increasing labor costs, and growing transportation and logistics activities.



The parcel sortation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Linear sortation system

• Loop sortation system



By Service Type

• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of automated sortation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the parcel sortation market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the parcel sortation market covers the following areas:

• Parcel sortation market sizing

• Parcel sortation market forecast

• Parcel sortation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading parcel sortation market vendors that include Alstef Group SAS, Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Equinox MHE, Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd, FIVES SAS, GBI Intralogistics Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Intralox LLC, Invata Intralogistics Inc., KION GROUP AG, L. Possehl and Co. mbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd., Pitney Bowes Inc., Siemens AG, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the parcel sortation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



