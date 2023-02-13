The Global Online Vocational Courses Market is forecast to grow by $21,546.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.56% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Vocational Courses Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419146/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online vocational courses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning, the outbreak of Covid -19 globally, and the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices.



The online vocational courses market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Technical

• Non-technical



By Courses

• IT and software courses

• Business management courses

• Finance and accounting courses

• Personal development courses

• Other courses



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of educational apps as one of the prime reasons driving the online vocational courses market growth during the next few years. Also, growing government initiatives to support digital education and the emergence of virtual schools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online vocational courses market covers the following areas:

• Online vocational courses market sizing

• Online vocational courses market forecast

• Online vocational courses market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online vocational courses market vendors that include Academic Info, AICTE, Alison, Australian Forensic Services, Bendigo Kangan Institute, Brentwood Open Learning College, Candlefox Ltd., City and Guilds Group, Edubull, ELN Ltd., learndirect, Moodle Pty Ltd., NIMLS Group of Colleges, Pitman Training Group Ltd., Swinburne University of Technology, Tesda Courses, The National Institute of Open Schooling, TUV Rheinland AG, Twin Group, and Weston Distance Learning Inc. Also, the online vocational courses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

