With 15.2% CAGR: The Meat Subscription Market worth US$ 6.4 Billion by 2033 Globally - Report by Persistence Market Research 

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Meat Subscription Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 6.4 Billion revenue. Chicken subscription dominates the market with a projected CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2033.



The key drivers influencing the Meat Subscription Market expansion include its sustainable sourced meat, customizable subscription plans, healthy eating trend, and meal planning. Meat subscription services can offer a variety of meat products, including beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and others.

The global population increases and the demand for locally sourced, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, high-quality meat products are increasing. It is expected to increase the demand for the Meat Subscription Market.

Due to the increase in the e-commerce industry and home delivery, service consumers are aware of the ease of use of subscription services, and customizable meal boxes, available at discounted prices and frequency of delivery. Therefore, consumers are shifting towards meat subscription services.

Over US$ 124 was spent by Americans per capita on food subscriptions. With over US$ 200 per capita, younger people spent significantly on food subscriptions. This trend of subscription services is expected to accrue significant demand for meat subscription services.

The average annual consumption of seafood worldwide in 2019, was around 19.9 Kg per capita. In 2020, the consumption grew to over 20.5 Kg per capita. With the increasing seafood consumption, the demand for seafood subscriptions is likely to increase in the projected period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are

Butcher Box

Porter Road Butcher

CARNIVORECLUB.CO.

Crowd Cow

Greensbury

The Kansas City Steak Company

Goldbelly, Inc.

Moink.

FarmFoods

igourmet

GoodChop

The companies are acquiring new startup companies to create new opportunities in the market; they are raising funds and securing the investment to expand their business in the meat subscription market.

A few of the recent developments in the Meat Subscription Market are:

In January 2018, Innovative gourmet, a subsidiary of innovative food holdings, Inc. (IVFH), a provider of specialty food for both professional chefs and consumers, acquired substantially all the assets of North America’s leading online gourmet food.

