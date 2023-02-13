Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”).

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 6, 2023 (as amended from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”), the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated February 6, 2023 (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”) and the related Letter of Transmittal dated February 6, 2023 (collectively with the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, February 10, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $1.639 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security CUSIP Number ISIN Number Original Principal

Amount Percentage of

Original Principal

Amounts Tendered

and Accepted1 Original Principal

Amounts Tendered

and Accepted STACR 2014-DN1 M-3 3137G0AM1 US3137G0AM11 $408,000,000 94.94 % $387,373,000 STACR 2014-DN2 M-3 3137G0AY5 US3137G0AY58 $391,000,000 87.92 % $343,785,000 STACR 2015-DN1 B 3137G0DZ9 US3137G0DZ96 $75,000,000 92.37 % $69,275,000 STACR 2016-DNA1 M-3 3137G0HW2 US3137G0HW20 $367,523,000 76.02 % $279,401,377 STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3 3137G0JJ9 US3137G0JJ90 $132,095,415 100.00 % $132,095,415 STACR 2017-DNA1 B-1 3137G0MX4 US3137G0MX48 $120,000,000 99.47 % $119,361,000 STACR 2017-HQA1 B-1 3137G0NC9 US3137G0NC91 $55,000,000 94.84 % $52,160,000 STACR 2017-DNA2 B-1 3137G0PR4 US3137G0PR43 $215,000,000 73.20 % $157,379,667 STACR 2017-HQA2 B-1 3137G0QN2 US3137G0QN20 $112,500,000 87.60 % $98,545,000 Total $1,639,375,459

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent

These are the final results. The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity Data Intelligence® (Clarity), our CRT data intelligence portal.

