The Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is forecast to grow by $1136.05 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in engine technologies, rise in procurement rate of new-generation aircraft, and increasing preference for aircraft and engine leasing activities.



The aircraft micro turbine engines market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• General aviation

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation

• Advanced air mobility



By End-user

• Propulsion

• Auxiliary power



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of 3d printing systems for engine components as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft micro turbine engines market growth during the next few years. Also, usage of ceramic matrix composites and advancements in hybrid-electric jet engine technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft micro turbine engines market vendors that include AeroDesignWorks GmbH, AMT Netherlands B.V., Bowman Power Group Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hawk Turbine AB, Ingenieurburo CAT M.Zipperer GmbH, Jets Munt S.L., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., MTT bv, PBS Group AS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, The Williams Co. Inc., TURBOTECH SAS, Honeywell International Inc., and Safran SA. Also, the aircraft micro turbine engines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

