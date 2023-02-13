The Global Hacksaw Blades Market is forecast to grow by $304.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hacksaw Blades Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419140/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hacksaw blades market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction, growing demand for furniture, and increased demand for automobiles.



The hacksaw blades market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power hacksaw blades

• Hand hacksaw blades



By Material

• Aluminum

• Brass

• Mild steel



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend of online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the hacksaw blades market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing sawmill production and increasing use of hacksaws in DIY activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hacksaw blades market covers the following areas:

• Hacksaw blades market sizing

• Hacksaw blades market forecast

• Hacksaw blades market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hacksaw blades market vendors that include ABM Tools, Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt. Ltd., C. and E. Fein GmbH, Capri Tools, Chronos, Disston Co., Drill America, GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Gwalior Tools Ltd., HABUR SAWS GMBH, Klein Tools Inc., Magicut Tools Ltd., Pilana Metal Sro, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The L.S. Starrett Co., and Thomas Flinn and Co. Also, the hacksaw blades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



