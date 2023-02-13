The Europe Gaming Hardware Market is forecast to grow by $3577.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Gaming Hardware Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419138/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gaming hardware market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of e-sports games in Europe, the introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles, and the emergence of ultra-HD TVs and PCs.



The gaming hardware market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consoles

• PC

• Accessories



This study identifies the rising popularity of multiplayer video games as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming hardware market in Europe’s growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in hardware and growth in the free-to-play model will lead to sizable demand in the market.



• Gaming hardware market sizing in Europe

• Gaming hardware market forecast in Europe

• Gaming hardware industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gaming hardware market vendors in Europe that include Antec Inc., Apple Inc., Biostar Microtech Int’l Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GAMDIAS Technology Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Also, the gaming hardware market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

