The North America Optometry Software Market is forecast to grow by $526.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the optometry software market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, benefits associated with optometry software, and a rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and customer training.



The optometry software market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Nursing homes

• Others



By Type

• Cloud-based

• Web-based



This study identifies the growing ophthalmology market as one of the prime reasons driving the optometry software market in North America’s growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of cloud-based EMR optometry software and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the optometry software market in North America covers the following areas:

• Optometry software market sizing in North America

• Optometry software market forecast in North America

• Optometry software industry analysis in North America



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optometry software market vendors in North America that include Compulink Healthcare Solutions, Crystal Practice Management, Doctorsoft Corp., DrChrono Inc., Eye Care Leaders, EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems Inc., First Insight Corp., Health Innovation Technologies Inc., LiquidEHR Inc., Medflow Holding LLC, Meditab Software Inc., Milner Inc., Nextech Systems LLC, Ocuco Ltd., Optical POS Software LLC, Optometric Services Inc., Solutionreach Inc., Vision Service Plan, Weave Communications Inc., WRS Health, and Yocale Network Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

