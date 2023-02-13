The Worldwide Digital Classrooms Industry is Projected to Reach $256.9 Billion by 2030: Rise in Private Educational Institutions to Boost Shift towards Digital Classrooms

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Classrooms - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Classrooms estimated at US$104.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$256.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$121 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Content segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Digital Classrooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Desire2learn Corporation Ltd.

Discovery Education, Inc.

DreamBox Learning, Inc.

Echo360

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Jenzabar, Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Oracle Corporation

Pearson plc

Promethean, Inc.

Saba Corp.

SMART Technologies, Inc.

UNIT4 NV

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $104.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $256.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Digital Classrooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Long-term Impact of COVID-19 on Education Sector: Digital Learning to Become the New Normal

COVID-19 Severely Impacts Worldwide Education Sector: Number of Learners Affected due to National School Closures

Disparities in Digital Learning: A Significant Challenge for Education Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Digital Classrooms

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hardware Digital Classroom: The Leading Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of Digital Classrooms for the Educational Purposes

Digital Classrooms: Representing the Massive Shift in Educational Technology

Key Requirements for Digital Classrooms and Distance Learning

Virtual Classrooms Emerge as the Future of Distance Learning

Tech Changes During COVID-19 Period to Shape Post-Pandemic Learning Methods

Rise in Private Educational Institutions to Boost Shift towards Digital Classrooms

Enrolment in Private Higher Education Institutions by Country

Government Support for Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Education Sector to Boost Market

Novel Technologies Emerge to Enable Effective Online Teaching & Learning

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

Learning Analytics

IoT and Connected Classrooms

Big Data Technologies

Rising Significance of Mobile Devices in Digital Classrooms Boosts M-Learning Initiatives

Increasing Penetration of Internet Services Support Digital Classroom Programs

Digital Classrooms Present Opportunity for Personalized Learning

Educational Technology and Smart Classrooms Market Benefits from the Rise of Digital Classrooms

Tools to Enable Homework in Digital Classrooms

Video Holds Significance in Digital Classrooms

Essential Apps for Digital Classrooms: A Review

Hardware & Software Solutions for Digital Classrooms

Digital Classroom Content: An Equally Important Aspect

Stable, Secure and Fast Wireless infrastructure: Vital for Digital Classrooms

Empathy in Digital Classrooms: An Important Consideration

Key Challenges Facing Digital Classrooms Market

Copyright Issues Emerge During Online Learning

Cybersecurity Concerns of Digital Classrooms: A Key Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77p1nl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment