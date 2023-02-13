Environmental Test Equipment Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2033, Rising at a Market Growth of 7.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2023 to 2033) - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global environmental test equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2023, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. By 2033, the market is expected to cross US$ 2.4 billion.



Governments worldwide have been taking stringent measures to reduce carbon emissions. Many times, the consequences of not managing emissions fall on the shoulders of the governments. The government in Germany was sued in September 2022 for failing to regulate the discharge of harmful air pollution.

The global hospital market was valued at US$ 11 trillion in 2022. The hospital market is also meant for generating tons of waste. When items like needles, broken glass, and pathological waste are not properly disposed of, it can result in pollution of the land and water. The market participants in the hospital sector are making investments in environmental testing machinery to monitor waste production.

Request a sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8375

A growing automobile market represents massive prospects for the sales of environmental test equipment. The automobile market reported a revenue of US$ 2.9 trillion in 2021, and with the introduction of electric vehicles, the scope might surge. The application of fuels and the usage of non-biodegradable products, like plastic might increase land and air pollution. Owing to this, automobile manufacturers are expected to make investments in environmental test equipment to develop the right prototype.

Thus, from the insights provided by FMI researchers, it can be inferred that ‘Strict environmental regulations, surging hospital and automobile market, and a lot of other factors are expected to surge the environmental test equipment market share during the forecast period.’



Key Takeaways:

The market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

In 2023, the valuation is expected to be at US$ 1.2 billion.

By 2033, the market share is expected to reach US$ 2.4 billion.

Based on regional insights, North America is expected to be the dominant market.

The United States market is expected to record a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

China's market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Japan market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

South Korea market may advance at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Based on the product, mass spectrometers are expected to hold the leading market share and are projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the water quality test is projected to hold the dominant share and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the environmental test equipment market are expected to invest huge amounts in mergers and acquisitions. The manufacturers are expected to form strategic collaborations with players from other niches, to help them gain a broader perspective of the market. The focus also remains on hiring the right leader, as in the current times of economic turbulence, companies prefer hiring leaders who have relevant experience in maintaining and even amplifying the brand image. The key players are also expected to invest in research and development activities as this may assist them in creating the right dimensions and help with cost cutting.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and PerkinElmer Inc. are some top key players in the environmental test equipment market

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8375



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it is planning to power all current United States sites with 100% renewable electricity.

In January 2023, Agilent and Akoya Biosciences announce a partnership to drive multiplex tissue assay development for biopharma applications.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

Air Quality Test

Soil Quality Test

Water Quality Test (Organic Pollutants, PFAS, Solid Pollutants, Heavy Metals, Microbial, and Other Water Pollutants)



By End User:

Government Agencies and Municipal Authorities

Environmental Test Laboratories

Industrial Facilities

Commercial & Residential Facilities

Others



By Product:

Mass Spectrometers

Chromatography Products

Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments

pH meters

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Other Products

By Platform:

Conventional/Benchtop Platforms

Portable/Mobile Platforms

Handheld Platforms



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe



Ask For Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8375

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Environmental Test Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

View Full Report Details: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/environmental-test-equipment-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Testing Equipment

Environmental Test Chambers Market Outlook: The environmental test chambers market is registering an average growth pace with an estimated CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2032. The environmental test chambers market share was worth US$ 880 Million in 2022.

Test rig Market Forecast: Test rig Market | Global Industry Segment Analysis, Market Overview, Demands, Growth, Regional Outlook, Share, Growth | Test rig Industry Forecast by Future Market Insights.

FTIR Gas Analyzer Market Size: The FTIR Gas Analyzer market to grow with an year on year growth of 8.2% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 1,267.9 Million by 2022 end. The global market is expected to witness a promising value CAGR of 8.2% during the period of 2022 and 2029.

Global Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market Type: The global optical spectrum analyzer market is currently valued at around US$ 342.3 Million and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 593.2 Million by 2032.

Clamp Meter Market Trends: The clamp meter market is likely to strengthen its hold in the global market at a moderate CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The global market holds a forecasted revenue of US$ 32.13 Billion in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 61.35 Million by the end of 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.