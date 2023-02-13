The Global HDAC Inhibitors Market is forecast to grow by $172.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419127/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies.



The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Route Of Administration

• Oral HDAC inhibitors

• Parenteral HDAC inhibitors



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, research grants and funding and growing awareness about cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

• HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market sizing

• HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market forecast

• HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market vendors that include Acrotech Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Curis Inc., Huya Bioscience International LLC, InvivoGen Corp., Italfarmaco Spa, Medivir AB, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Viracta Therapeutics Inc., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., and Cetya Therapeutics Inc. Also, the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



