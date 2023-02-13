The North America Railcar Leasing Market is forecast to grow by $ 5158.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419124/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the railcar leasing market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production, increasing expansion of railway network, and efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport.



The railcar leasing market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Freight cars

• Tank cars

• Locomotives



By End-user

• Petroleum and chemical

• Coal

• Agricultural products

• Others



This study identifies the application of advanced coatings on railcars as one of the prime reasons driving the railcar leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of intelligent systems in freight cars and innovative railcar design will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the railcar leasing market in North America covers the following areas:

• Railcar leasing market sizing

• Railcar leasing market forecast

• Railcar leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railcar leasing market vendors that include American Industrial Transport Inc., Arrendadora Nacional de Carros de Ferrocarril S.A. de C.V., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Everest Railcar Services Inc., First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., GLNX Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., HiRail Leasing, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., PFL Petroleum Services LTD., RESIDCO, RTEX Rail, Sasser Family Companies, Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, and Wells Fargo and Co. Also, the railcar leasing market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

