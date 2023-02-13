Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Strategic Business Report 2023: Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Offshore Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Onshore Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $427.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR



The Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$427.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

AES Arabia Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

Baker Hughes (BHGE)

Caradan Chemicals Inc.

Clariant

Croda International Plc

EMEC

Force Chem Technologies

Halliburton

Innospec Inc.

Janus Energy Resources

Kosta Oil Field Technologies Inc.

LLC FLEK

NALCO Champion

Newpark Resources Inc.

Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.

Roemex Limited

Schlumberger Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Key Growth Drivers in Brief

Uptrend in Global Oil & Gas Sector Drives Market Momentum

Emphasis on Advanced Oilfield Chemicals & Flow Assurance Agents Spurs Demand

North America Dominates the Scenario

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Middle East Evolves into Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market

M&A Activity

Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Negative Impact of Asphaltenes & Paraffins on Oil Operations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production

Also Aid in Corrosion Prevention

Heavy Grade Crude Oil: High-Growth Market

Paraffin Inhibitors Alleviate Paraffin Damage in Highly Paraffinic Crudes

Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities

Progressive Formulation Improvements Augment Performance & Functionality

FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor

Polyaminoamide - Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor

Issues & Challenges

Uncertainty in Performance - A Market Dampener

Unintended Nature - A Serious Concern

Growing Importance of Dispersants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

